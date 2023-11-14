Kuzmik_A/iStock via Getty Images

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD), a supplier of discrete semiconductors, badly missed estimates for the top and the bottom line in its Q3 FY2023 report. Guidance also came up way short. DIOD itself acknowledged the market recovery it was expecting did not materialize the way it thought it would. However, while the downturn continues, there is reason to believe the end may not be so far away if history is any guide. Why will be covered next.

DIOD retraces its prior moves

A previous article from last August rated DIOD a hold after the company lowered its outlook due to headwinds showing more persistence than expected. The stock had also not made much headway in a long time, going sideways for months with resistance in the way, all of which did not justify going long.

On the other hand, the support the article alluded to ultimately did not hold and the stock fell to new lows as shown in the chart above. The stock hit a new 2023 and 52-weeks low of $60.00 on November 9, a day after the Q3 FY2023 report was released on November 8. The stock fell from the 2023 and 52-weeks high of $97.45 in February 2023 to the current price of $63 as of November 10, which represents a decline of 35.4%.

The stock thus came close to unwinding the preceding rally, which took the stock from a low of $58.52 in July 2022 to the February 2023 high of $97.45. This suggests that in spite of the bounce on Friday, in part due to oversold conditions, DIOD may have further to fall. The stock is now down 17.3% YTD, having lost all the strong gains from earlier in the year as shown in the previous chart.

DIOD falls way short

The stock did not fall to new lows after the Q3 FY2023 report by accident. DIOD missed estimates and its own guidance. Consensus estimates expected Q3 FY2023 revenue of $425M, but DIOD reported revenue of $404.6M, a decline of 22.4% YoY at the midpoint. Similarly, the consensus expected non-GAAP EPS of $1.22, but Q3 EPS came in at $1.13, a decline of 43.5% YoY at the midpoint. EBITDA was $90.6M, down QoQ and YoY. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2023.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) Q3 FY2023 Q2 FY2023 Q3 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 404,647 467,152 521,273 (13.38%) (22.37%) Gross margin 38.5% 41.8% 41.8% (330bps) (330bps) Income from operations 53,874 89,567 112,446 (39.85%) (52.09%) Net income (attributable to common stockholders) 48,720 82,020 86,386 (40.60%) (44.15%) EPS 1.05 1.77 1.88 (40.68%) (44.15%) (Non-GAAP) EBITDA 90,612 133,452 141,938 (32.10%) (36.16)% Net income (attributable to common stockholders) 52,523 73,333 92,175 (28.38%) (43.02%) EPS 1.13 1.59 2.00 (28.93%) (43.50%) Click to enlarge

Guidance also missed expectations by a lot. The consensus was for Q4 revenue of $410M, but Q4 guidance calls for much lower revenue of $325M, plus or minus 3%, a decline of 34.5% YoY at the midpoint. Guidance sees gross margin dropping to 35%, plus or minus 1%. Using these datapoints from DIOD, GAAP EPS is estimated to be around $0.50 in Q4 FY2023, decline of $0.55 QoQ and $1.50 YoY.

Q4 FY2023 (guidance) Q4 FY2022 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $325M, +/- 3% $496.2M (34.50%) GAAP gross margin 35.0%, +/- 1% 41.6% (660bps) Click to enlarge

The above numbers were far worse than expected, which is probably why the earnings release was accompanied by the following statement from DIOD, which added some color to the latest numbers:

"Third quarter revenue reflected weaker than expected end customer demand in the consumer, computing and communications markets as well as the overall Asia market. Our original assumption of a market recovery did not materialize during the quarter. Our automotive product revenue in the third quarter remained at a record 19% of revenue, contributing to our combined automotive and industrial revenue being 45% of revenue and above our target model of 40%. However, in the fourth quarter we expect a broad-based slowdown globally in the industrial market as well as softness in the automotive market due to customer inventory adjustments coupled with year-end distributor inventory management, which is in addition to the ongoing delayed recovery in the 3C markets. As a result, our outlook for the fourth quarter is much lower than our typical seasonality."

However, DIOD threw the market a bone by pointing out that demand is showing signs of improvement in some areas.

"In addition to the delayed recovery in the 3G market, in the fourth quarter we have also begun to see a more broad-based slowdown globally in industrial, as well as softness in some areas of the automotive market. This is primarily related to the customer inventory adjustment, as well as year-end distributor inventory management, which is contributing to our much lower outlook than our typical seasonality. Although the general market is slow, there are certain areas where the demand is beginning to show signs of recovery especially, in the computing market."

Using the latest quarterly numbers and guidance, FY2023 revenue is projected to end up at $1,664M. In comparison, FY2022 revenue was $2,001M, which implies a YoY decline of 16.8%. This is rather disappointing since it means DIOD has underperformed at a time when the market for discrete semiconductors is expanding in general, although perhaps not like before, unlike many other types of semiconductors.

Sources vary, but most forecasts put 2023 growth for discrete semiconductors in the mid-to-high single digits. So for DIOD to contract when the market is expanding is not a good sign. Neither are the reported slowdown in the automotive segment since this segment has long outperformed for DIOD, especially in recent years, something that was expected to continue.

Keep in mind demand for discrete semiconductors is generally expected to grow in the coming years. For instance, the market for discrete semiconductors is estimated by some reports to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from $42.17B to $63.15B in 2023-2028. Growth in automotive, especially the electrical vehicle segment, is expected to be the leading driver.

Why relief may be on the way for DIOD

DIOD has now reported three consecutive quarters with a YoY decline in revenue and guidance calls for a fourth one. It's therefore worth mentioning that recent downturns have lasted no more than four quarters for DIOD. Each of the last three downturns, in which quarterly revenue declined YoY, lasted four quarters as shown below. Every other quarter during this time period featured YoY growth in revenue.

Start End Duration (quarters) Q1 FY2023 ? ? Q4 FY2019 Q3 FY2020 4 Q1 FY2015 Q4 FY2015 4 Q3 FY2011 Q2 FY2012 4 Click to enlarge

True, historical patterns are subject to change, but if history is any guide, Q4 FY2023 will mark the end of the current downturn with a return to growth in the following quarter. Keep in mind that while DIOD has not done so well in recent quarters, it does have a good track record when it comes to growth. Revenue, for instance, has grown at a CAGR of 9% in the last ten years and non-GAAP EPS has done even better at 29%.

Why DIOD may be above fair value

Fair value is a highly subjective term, which can be prone to disagreement. Nevertheless, an argument can be made that DIOD is trading above fair value using the discounted cash flow method, despite the recent drop in the stock price. If we assume revenue grows from $1.7B to $2.2B in the next five years and free cash flow increases from $190M to $257M with a discount rate of 10%, then fair value for DIOD would be around $53, below its current price.

DIOD Sector median 5-year average Market cap $2.89B - - Enterprise value $2.75B - - Revenue ("ttm") $1,835.3M - - EBITDA $462.3M - - Trailing non-GAAP P/E 10.43 18.82 18.13 Forward non-GAAP P/E 13.12 21.32 16.86 Trailing GAAP P/E 9.92 24.17 20.14 Forward GAAP P/E 12.80 25.34 18.85 PEG GAAP - 0.98 - P/S 1.57 2.50 2.13 P/B 1.71 2.61 2.65 EV/sales 1.50 2.54 2.11 Trailing EV/EBITDA 5.94 14.25 9.47 Forward EV/EBITDA 6.92 13.21 8.87 Click to enlarge

It's also worth noting that DIOD currently trades at multiples well below their 5-year average. For instance, EV/EBITDA is nearing the mid single digits. While some may interpret this as a stock on sale and thus worth buying, contracting multiples could be interpreted as a sign the market expects earnings to decline and is therefore assigning a lower value to the stock.

Investor takeaways

I remain neutral on DIOD. The latest updates from DIOD were a disappointment. Results and guidance in particular fell way short of expectations, sending the stock to new lows for the year. DIOD is contracting, unlike the past when it grew at a solid clip. DIOD tried to mitigate the latest results by pointing to some signs of improvement, but this was more than offset by the overall outlook.

The Q3 report send the stock to a new 52-weeks low and the stock has now lost roughly a third of its value since early August. Some may therefore bet on the stock bouncing in the near term, if only because the stock has fallen by so much recently. The price action last Friday, which saw the stock close way off the lows, is a positive signal a bounce may be underway.

If, and this is a big if, historical patterns hold, Q4 FY2023 should be the last quarter of shrinking revenue in the current downturn that has lasted three quarters. Each of the prior downturns lasted four quarters, which suggests DIOD will return to YoY growth in the near future. A return to growth could give the stock a lift. So while Q4 guidance was horrible, it might also mark the worst of the downturn.

DIOD is a supplier of a wide range of discrete semiconductors and the market for these semiconductors is expected to grow in the coming years. There are a number of reasons, but the most important one cited tends to be the automotive market. This market is undergoing major change and this is driving demand. A growing pie should benefit relevant players, DIOD included.

However, it's concerning to see DIOD underperform at a time when the market is showing relative strength. Demand is growing and the market is expanding, but DIOD is not benefiting. On the contrary, sales and profits are going down. The latest guidance suggests Q4 EPS could be slashed to just one fourth of what it was last year. DIOD should arguably be doing better than it appears to be doing.

It's possible that while the market is expanding, other companies are gaining sales at DIOD's expense. There are, for instance, signs Chinese automakers, which have greatly contributed to growth in the EV space, are sourcing more automotive chips from local suppliers. It may be just speculation, but DIOD could be one of the losers in this transition.

Keep in mind China was the recipient of roughly half of all products shipped by DIOD. According to the most recent Form 10-K, China accounted for $941.3M out of total sales of $2,000.5M in FY2022. In theory, if Chinese OEMs are switching sales towards local suppliers, DIOD could stand to lose greatly, even if the market itself continues to expand.

Bottom line, some may feel DIOD is due for a bounce after recent developments. It's also possible Q4 FY2023 may be the bottom and DIOD could recover afterwards. On the other hand, DIOD may be in more trouble than is apparent, particularly in China. It remains to be seen, but if the aforementioned is accurate, the stock may not yet have hit bottom.