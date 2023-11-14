Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 10:07 AM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.15K Followers

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stan March - VP, Corporate Development and Communications

Rick Dauch - CEO

Bob Ginnan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Lewis - BTIG

Chris Souther - B. Riley Securities

Craig Irwin - ROTH MKM

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to Workhorse Group Third quarter 2023 Investor Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Workhorse Group's Vice President of Corporate Development and Communications, Stan March. Sir, you may begin.

Stan March

Thank you, Sherry. Good morning and welcome to all of you joining us on today's third quarter 2023 results call.

Before we begin, I'd like to note that we have posted our results for the third quarter, ended September 30th, 2023, via press release and have also filed our latest 10-Q and a separate 8-K. You can find this release, as well as the accompanying presentation, as well as the SEC filings in the Investor Relations section of our website. We will be tracking with the posted presentation during the call, so please follow along either through the link in the press release or through the website directly.

Joining me on today's call are Rick Dauch, our CEO; and Bob Ginnan, our CFO. The agenda for today can be found on Slide 3. Following my opening remarks, I'll hand it over to Rick, who will give you an update on the success that we've made on our strategic and operational priorities during the third quarter. Bob will then walk us through our financial results for the quarter and our revised 2023 full-year guidance. Rick will then wrap up before we open the call for questions.

Our disclaimer can be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WKHS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WKHS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.