After my first article on Sasol (NYSE:SSL) the firm has seen a 9.04% total return compared to the 4.53% from the S&P 500. I believe that although shareholders have seen decent returns action since my last article, there is still value present for the long term as shown in this article.

Business Overview

Sasol Limited, a South African integrated energy and chemicals company, offers various products and services. This comprises carbon-based products, cobalt Fischer-Tropsch, alumina for a variety of uses, and chemicals including sulfuric acid, sodium cyanide, and chlorine in addition to polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. They also supply other chemical compounds, alcohols, esters, and surfactants. In addition to marketing fuels and lubricants, Sasol is engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas and oil. The corporation also manages coal mines, trades and transports oil, petrochemicals, and chemical goods, and strives to create lower-carbon energy alternatives.

Sasol Limited boasts a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and has delivered a 9% Return on Invested Capital. The stock's 52-week trading range has seen highs at $18.70 and lows at $11.56. Presently valued at $12.27 and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.57, Sasol's stock is currently trading close to its lower end. Furthermore, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio is below that of its industry counterparts, suggesting a possible attractive value proposition.

The firm also pays a dividend of 7.09% which represents a payout ratio of 92.29%. This represents that the firm may have trouble maintaining such a payout in a cyclical downturn which represents risk in times of macro headwinds such as now where volume from consumers is strained by inflation and leveraging is more difficult due to high interest rates.

Performance Compared to the Broader Market

Over the past 3 years, Sasol has underperformed the S&P 500 when adjusting for dividends. I believe that this negative price action in the past year is due to macro headwinds creating a strain on volume due to inventory declining on inflationary pressures. As inflation begins to cool down, Sasol will have stronger cash flows in the upcoming years, justifying a greater price.

Balance Sheet

Sasol's balance sheet seems rather leveraged than I would have liked. With a large dividend taking up a great portion of FCF, the cost of debt increasing, and volume expected to decline, I believe Sasol is slightly too leveraged for the current macro environment. With a Current Ratio of 1.44 and an Altman-Z-Score of 1.9, the firm will remain solvent in the short term.

Earnings

Sasol's Q4 earnings were disappointing with a 77% YoY drop in full-year net profit to 8.80B South African rand ($468M). The decline resulted from a substantial 35B rand ($1.9B) write-down on its largest liquid fuels plant, the Secunda facility. Adjusted EBITDA fell to 66B rand, aligning with the company's guidance. Headline EPS improved to 53.75 rand, while core headline EPS declined to 47.71 rand, consistent with company projections. The company also released its production and sales metrics for the three months ending September 2023. With volume and prices down almost across the board, and with EPS expected to drop in 2025, I believe that ensuring inflation does not remain sticky will be prudent in determining future volume for Sasol.

Analyst Consensus

Analysts currently rate Sasol as a "buy" highlighting the firm's undervalued nature coupled with growth ability according to analysts. With a 1-year average price target of $17.18, Sasol presents a potential 40.36% upside.

Valuation

In order to find an accurate fair value for Sasol, I calculated the firm's Cost of Equity by using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. In this equation, I utilized the risk-free rate of 4.626% based on the current 10-year treasury yield, added the levered beta of 1.13, and multiplied it by the Equity Risk Premium of 4.7%. After computing this equation, I found a Cost of Equity of 9.95%.

Now that I have an accurate discount rate, I decided to find the fair value of Sasol by using a 5-year Equity Model DCF using net income. I used a discount rate of 10% in this DCF and estimated revenue and margins to align with analyst expectations. This resulted in a fair value of $14.37, presenting a potential 14% undervaluation.

Strategic Innovation Strategy Resulting in Improved Cash Flows

Sasol's innovation strategy, which focuses on creating and implementing cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices that not only contribute to environmental responsibility but also yield large financial rewards, is a major factor in the company's development and success. The company Sasol invested in gas-to-liquids technology is an excellent example of their innovative efforts.

One of Sasol's portfolio's biggest innovations has been its dedication to GTL technology. Sasol has discovered a productive and eco-friendly way to produce gasoline by processing natural gas into premium liquid fuels like aviation fuel and synthetic diesel. This invention has a lot of financial advantages. First off, Sasol is able to generate income from natural gas resources that would otherwise be squandered or flared, converting an asset that was previously thrown away into a useful source of income. By doing this, the firm not only makes the most use of its resources but also guarantees that value that may have otherwise remained unrealized is realized.

Sasol is also in a good position in the global energy market, which is striving for cleaner and more sustainable fuel sources, thanks to its GTL technology. Sasol stands out from rivals and contributes to meeting the growing need for ecologically friendly energy solutions in light of growing worries about carbon emissions and climate change. In addition to strengthening the company's position in the market, this distinction enables premium pricing for its products, which improves its financial performance.

I believe that this innovation made Sasol's product line more long-term in a greater margin industry in the long-term. With improvements in margins and sales, Sasol will have strong cash flows which will enable the firm to strengthen its core business and outperform competitors.

Risks

Commodity Price Volatility: Sasol is a company that works in the energy and chemical industries. As such, the price changes of commodities like natural gas and oil have an impact on its profitability.

Regulatory and Environmental Risks: There are several rules governing the energy industry, and Sasol's business activities may be impacted by changes in environmental laws. Adherence to changing environmental regulations may present additional difficulties.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe that Sasol remains a buy because although there are macroeconomic risks present, Sasol's dividend and valuation present a favorable risk to reward. Even though production and pricing seem rather weak as of now, my valuation portion accommodates this and the company is still significantly undervalued. I believe that after cyclical recovery, Sasol will surge to new highs and stabilize debt resulting in a solid income stock. Revisiting this stock would be prudent in the near future in order to reassess volume and demand based on inflation which has recently cooled off.