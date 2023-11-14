Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OMNIQ Corp. (OMQS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 10:22 AM ETOMNIQ Corp. (OMQS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.15K Followers

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Shai Lustgarten - Chief Executive Officer

Neev Nissenson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Molinsky - Max Ventures

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the OMNIQ Corp's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Paul, and I will be coordinating your call today. With us on the call are Mr. Shai Lustgarten, Chief Executive Officer; and Neev Nissenson, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call is being recorded, and you should have access to the company's second quarter 2023 earnings press release issued after the market closed yesterday. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of OMNIQ's website at www.omniq.com.

During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations, opinions or predictions about the future are forward-looking statements. Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and our current expectations and our business as we see them today, they are not guarantees of future performance.

These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. And since these elements can change and in certain cases, are not within our control, we would ask that you consider that and interpret them in that light. We urge you to review the company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings for a discussion of the principal risks and uncertainties that affect the company's business and performance, and the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

OMNIQ undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Following the prepared remarks, the company will be taking questions as time permits.

Now, I

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OMQS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OMQS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.