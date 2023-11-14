Ballard Power: Strong Q3 Results But 2024 Expectations Remain Too High
Summary
- Leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power Systems reported vastly improved Q3 results with revenues increasing by 80% sequentially and substantially better gross margins.
- The company reduced cash burn to the lowest level in almost two years thus extending its liquidity runway into 2029.
- However, weak order intake resulted in 12-month backlog decreasing by more than 15% which doesn't bode well for the company's near-term growth trajectory.
- Near-term prospects for the company's Chinese operations remain bleak due to an ongoing lack of policy support and liquidity constraints by local governments.
- Considering the company's $2.62 per share in cash and no debt, further downside appears limited but aggressive 2024 consensus expectations and a lack of near-term catalysts are keeping me from becoming more constructive on the stock at this point.
Note:
I have covered Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.
Last week, leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard" or "Ballard Power") reported vastly improved third quarter results with revenues increasing by 80% sequentially and substantially reduced gross losses:
The improvement was mostly attributable to increased sales in the company's rail segment as Ballard Power delivered on fuel cell engine orders placed by Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) earlier this year.
In addition, cash burn (while still substantial) was reduced to the lowest level in almost two years. At the current pace of cash usage, remaining liquidity would be sufficient to fund the business into 2029.
On the conference call, management alluded to ongoing cost reduction initiatives and the recent decision to discontinue certain legacy products and non-core activities:
We continue to focus on prudently managing our costs, while making strategic investments in technology and product development programs, including product cost reduction programs as well as advanced manufacturing and manufacturing scaling and customer experience.
Consistent with focused strategic investments in our core business, we initiated a portfolio review of all current products and product development programs.
Following this review, we've prioritized our investments in our core fuel cell stack and module programs that have leverage across our business model and target markets. We are discontinuing certain legacy products and discontinuing certain product development programs in non-core activities and markets. We've also discontinued any new corporate development investments.
The company affirmed previously-communicated ranges for 2023 operating expenses ($135 million to $155 million) and capital expenditures ($40 million to $60 million) and reiterated expectations of H2 revenues contributing approximately 70% to the company's full-year performance.
Accordingly, I would expect Q4 revenues to approach $40 million, substantially above the current analyst consensus of $33.1 million.
However, the quarter wasn't entirely flawless. Weak order intake of just $14.8 million resulted in total backlog of $134.6 million dropping almost 9% on a sequential basis:
The company's 12-month backlog decreased from $85.9 million to $72.7 million or more than 15% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.
On the conference call, management didn't seem to be overly concerned by the setback in order flow and alluded to it as more of timing issue with orders already rebounding in the current quarter and a strong pipeline going into next year.
However, considering the company's rather low near-term order backlog, current consensus expectations for revenues to increase by 38% to $131 million in 2024 appear too high.
In addition, the company impaired $26.3 million in goodwill and intangible assets related to the acquisition of Arcola Energy (subsequently renamed "Ballard Motive Solutions") two years ago.
(...) we've proposed a further restructuring of Ballard Motive Solutions, which we no longer view as core, resulting in a noncash impairment charge to goodwill and intangible assets.
When we made our investment in BMS 2 years ago, OEM customers were less certain on the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in medium-duty and heavy-duty mobility applications.
As a result, they weren't making significant in-house investments on fuel cell powertrain and vehicle integration. Therefore, a key objective in acquiring BMS was to offer OEM customers with third-party integration support to remove friction in the adoption of Ballard fuel cell engines into the vehicle platforms, while also working to optimize powertrain performance.
Since that time, the market has made important and exciting shifts. Many bus and truck OEMs have increased their conviction on the adoption of fuel cells and as a result have scaled their in-house investments in fuel cell powertrain integration. They now view the scope as core and proprietary to their fuel cell vehicle platforms, including their competitive position.
Moreover, near-term prospects for the company's Chinese operations remain bleak due to an ongoing lack of policy support and liquidity constraints by local governments:
(...) the overall China fuel cell electric vehicle market continues to lag the national targets set by the policymakers and show declining market activity in Q3. We've previously discussed the complicated policy environment, but believe the industry has been further stunted by liquidity constraints at local governments that do not have sufficient funds to order more vehicles and keep payment obligations current.
With a total FCEV park in China at approximately 10,000 vehicles, it's difficult to see how China will achieve its 2025 target for 50,000 fuel cell electric vehicles by the end of 2025.
Consequently, near-term growth will be largely driven by rail application and fuel cell bus markets in Europe and North America while the data center market appears to be more of medium-term opportunity at this point.
On the conference call, management stated expectations for gross margins to reach break-even levels in late 2024 or early 2025.
Bottom Line
Ballard Power Systems reported substantially improved third quarter results and based on management's directional guidance, the company's Q4 performance should handily beat current consensus expectations.
In addition, a combination of improved margins and aggressive cost reduction efforts has resulted in the company's liquidity runway being extended to early 2029.
However, weak order intake resulted in near-term backlog decreasing by more than 15% to $72.7 million which apparently doesn't bode well for the company's growth trajectory next year.
At this point, I consider current analyst expectations of revenues increasing by more than 35% next year as too aggressive.
With $2.62 per share in cash and cash equivalents and no debt, further downside appears limited at current levels but aggressive 2024 consensus expectations and a lack of near-term catalysts are keeping me from becoming more constructive on the stock at this point.
