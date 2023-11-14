Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Sells 33% Of Vehicles Below Average Cost, BYD Pulls Ahead

Nov. 14, 2023 11:36 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)XPEV, LAAOF, BYDDF, BYDDY, XPNGF, LI, NIO3 Comments
Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BYD more than doubled Tesla’s China sales in October as Tesla’s sales slipped on a month-over-month basis, while NEV startups showed strong sales numbers across the board.
  • Although Tesla has made progress in bringing its cost per vehicle lower over the past four quarters, ASP has declined at a quicker rate due to extensive price cuts.
  • The main story for Tesla investors at the moment is when margins will bottom, as automotive and gross margin continues to deteriorate.
Electric car power charging.

UniqueMotionGraphics

BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF, OTCPK:BYDDY) more than doubled Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) China sales in October as Tesla's sales slipped on a month-over-month basis, while NEV startups showed strong sales numbers across the board. China's new energy vehicle ("NEV") industry continues to

This article was written by

Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
13.4K Followers

Beth Kindig is the CEO and lead technology analyst for the I/O fund and has ten years of experience as a professional in the tech industry. She is a regular speaker at tech conferences and on financial news programs such as: Fox Business, TDAmeritrade, CoinDesk, NPR, Bloomberg TV Asia, Motley Fool podcast, This Week in Startups and more discussing her stock analysis. She is known for making bold calls on tech stocks.

Beth is the leader of the investing group Tech Insider Network where she utilizes her team’s nearly two decades of Silicon Valley experience to combine fundamental and technical analysis to consistently beat Wall Street funds such as ARKK and QQQ (he performance is fully audited). Features of Tech Insider Network include: A fully transparent portfolio, institutional-level research reports, real-time trade notifications and market signals, automated hedging signals, weekly webinars, and chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
Clark158f1
Today, 11:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.55K)
BYD kicks TSLA's butt in China and may do so in other countries as it expands.

BYD is very very tuff competitor.

TSLA's negative margins in a country where it has 50% of its revenue is the reason it was downgraded last week to $ 146.

TSLA will also lose money on every Cybertruck it sells.

TSLA's forward earnings has already been reduced from $ 6 to $ 3

Apparently no one cares today but they will when the stock starts to drop.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 12:01 PM
Premium
Comments (9.39K)
@Clark158f1 Yes today its party on like 1999. Gravity will take its effect on Tesla.
Tonexx profile picture
Tonexx
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (3.79K)
@Clark158f1 "TSLA will also lose money on every Cybertruck it sells." This is true of every vehicle, since the initial ramp up takes time. With almost 2 million reservations, does Tesla really need to be worried??

BYD and Tesla are not really competing directly with each other, there is a huge EV market and they are the only real players. Not to mention BYD is losing a ton of money per vehicle.

BYD in EU is much more expensive.
