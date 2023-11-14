Recession Straight Ahead

asbe

This article examines signs of a possible recession in H1 2024. It is to be expected that there will be a serious economic slowdown. There is a problem in that the recession has not yet started even though it might have been expected to have done so. See the good article by Daniel Schönberger “Now, Where Is Your Recession?”.

Cardboard Boxes

The cardboard paper industry is a sort of canary in the coal mine. A recession is brewing since the cardboard box industry is in a downturn. A recent article with a Charles Schwab's top global strategist says "America is in a 'cardboard-box recession,' demand for services is cooling, and inflation could surge again." This is serious because slowing demand for cardboard boxes means less demand for goods, and that means an economic slowdown.

Inverted Yield Curve

St Louis Fed

There are different measures of the yield curve. The above chart shows the 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity minus the 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity yield. Usually longer-termed debt should have a higher yield than short-termed debt ceteris paribus (everything else being equal) because it is not possible to know what is going to happen in the future. There is more risk with long-term debt than there is with short-term debt. That is why T-bills usually have a lower yield than T-bonds, which are long-term.

The Fed has raised interest rates very fast over the last two years with the result that the base rate is now 5.25% to 5.5% after years of extremely low interest rates near zero. The yield on 10-Year Treasuries has undergone a marked rise recently.

St Louis Fed

From 1% in 2021 the yield has risen to around 5%.

Likewise the Fed has raised the yield on T-bills in the same period.

St Louis Fed

During the economic distress of the Pandemic, the Fed lowered the yield on 3-month T-bills to what practically is zero. The year 2022 marked the beginning of Fed tightening, and the yield on 3-month T-bills is now around 5.5%. So it is possible to see that short-term paper had a higher yield than long-term paper. The inverted yield curve is usually taken to signal the arrival of a recession within 6 to 16 months. The reason is that tightening credit usually brings on a recession because businesses avoid taking on debt at high interest rates. The consequence is an economic slowdown.

The CRE Crisis

CRE (Commercial Real Estate) is in crisis. Even though the crisis has been priced in to a certain extent, office space is going to be a problem for a long time. Goldman Sachs highlighted the risks in a recent report on commercial real estate.

CRE debt has decreased significantly and is the lowest in nearly a decade. This is not going to put an end to the crisis as work from home has now become firmly entrenched in the economy. One can expect the value of office buildings to fall and many projects to be suspended.

Trepp

Residential Real Estate

The high mortgage interest rates, now just below 8%, are causing serious problems in the housing sector.

Trading Economics

New house permits have plummeted. The housing industry is an important part of the economy. Fewer new houses usually mean less demand for a whole range of products, and that pulls the economy down.

Trading Economics

Employment

Despite the very impressive figures put out by the BLS, the real state of employment in the US is not encouraging. There are many people with two or three jobs because they cannot make ends meet with only one job. The unemployment rate is also increasing.

What is revealing is that the number of employed people, that is, the US work force, is practically the same as it was in the year 2000 according to this data. The difference of 850,00 means an increase of about only 37,000 jobs per year. These figures in the US Debt Clock are either inaccurate or the BLS figures on job creation are not to be trusted. The official number of unemployed, 6.4 million, contrasts with the actual number of 10.8 million. There is also the number of people not in the workforce, 99.5 million. The Fed is supposed to support employment but is now engaged in fighting inflation and has tightened credit substantially, which usually brings on a recession. That means higher unemployment figures.

Federal Debt

The national debt is now at $ 33.7 trillion with a federal annual deficit of $ 1.7 trillion. It will cost more than $1 trillion to service the debt in 2024. This means that the Treasury will have to resort to negative financing in order to service the federal debt. That means that the Government will have to borrow money in order to pay the interest on the debt. With the recent weak auctions it is to be supposed that the Fed will pick up more US debt from the usual intermediaries and that the Fed balance will increase by several billions. The net result will be more inflation and not less. The Government will not default on its debt but just issue more debt and put more money in circulation. With more money chasing a finite amount of goods and services, the inflation rate will increase. Hyperinflation in this case is not a conspiracy theory but a very likely consequence of reckless Government fiscal policy.

The Bottom Line

Investors should reckon that inflation is going to remain high or rise further at the same time that credit tightening continues. The Fed as usual is behind the curve and concentrates mainly on the inflation figures with the consequence that it insists on keeping interest rates high with the intention of slowing down the economy in the belief that in this way inflation can be brought under control. The opposite is likely to be the result. Higher inflation and a recession with more unemployment is not what anyone wants. Just leave it to the Fed to bring on the next economic crisis!