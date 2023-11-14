Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

True North's Distribution Visits The Deep South

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Since our last article, the REIT has experienced a gut-churning negative total return of 44.60%.
  • The REIT's Q3-2023 results and new strategy add another twist to the ongoing drama.
  • We give you our take on the situation and tell you why risks remain incredibly high.
  • I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

The wall - Usa-Mexico

The wall - Usa-Mexico

THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

On our last coverage of True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN:CA), we suggested that the key metrics were still due for more deterioration. That led to a negative bias and a 'very' rating on our "potential pain scale." Specifically, we said,

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered  discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members. 

 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.45K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

toddkaz profile picture
toddkaz
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (1.44K)
To be fair I am not sure you can call it a suspension. They said they will redirect the money to buy back shares. In all honesty this seems like a smart play. Short term in hurts shareholder value but long term it will reduce share count thus lowering the amount having to be paid out to shareholders and lowering the payout ratio.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 1:29 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (27.09K)
@toddkaz If they survive with 60% debt to assets it will be a miracle. AP.UN probably at least doubles in that scenario.
Ozwinjer profile picture
Ozwinjer
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (224)
@Trapping Value did you see Inovalis today? That was the most obvious outcome even for a layperson to see. Just brutal.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 1:07 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (27.09K)
@Ozwinjer Guessing you did not read the article :),
Ozwinjer profile picture
Ozwinjer
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (224)
@Trapping Value oh haha. Crap I missed the end of the article. After the pain scale. I blame in on reading it on mobile. 🙃

No shortage on companies to write about in the Canadian REIT space; all the office ones can just be summed up with: pain.

I saw you took a beating on people misunderstanding your immigration comment on the CAR.UN.TO article. Yeeesh. Here's the ice pack.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TNT.UN:CA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TNT.UN:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TNT.UN:CA
--
TUERF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.