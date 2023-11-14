Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZIM Integrated Shipping: What Its Current EBIT Guidance Means For Net Income And Cash Flow

Nov. 14, 2023 1:11 PM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)
Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping's most recent EBIT guidance, provided in July, estimated full year EBIT of -$100 million to -$500 million, suggesting a $139 million second-half EBIT loss at its guidance midpoint.
  • For many reasons, particularly interest related to ZIM's addition of many long-term container ship leases, its underlying net losses are increasing at a faster rate than ZIM's EBIT trends imply.
  • ZIM's cash levels are deteriorating faster than its net loss trend, partly because the tax credits it reports only become relevant when ZIM again has offsetting taxable income.
  • Therefore pre-tax loss rather than net loss is a more relevant starting point for analyzing or projecting cash flows.
  • ZIM's cash balances are also negatively impacted by down payments on some of the new long-term leases.
Business Acronym EBIT  Earnings before interest and taxes

stanciuc/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) provided updated guidance for its 2023 annual Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) in July. Earnings were then released in mid-August. I examine this information to determine what the remaining EBIT amount would need to be to meet

This article was written by

Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
2.09K Followers
I am a private investor and occasional mountain climber. I hold an MBA from a top tier business school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am short ZIM stock and have also written OTM calls. I may go long ZIM if I see substantial improvement in its underlying performance. I await its turnaround.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZIM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.