How The Federal Reserve Might Read The Goldilocks October 2023 Inflation Report

Nov. 14, 2023
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Summary

  • U.S. stock indices rally on a seemingly perfect inflation report, with all major indices including the small-cap market up at the open.
  • The October Consumer Price Index indicates "Goldilocks" zero inflation, largely due to falling energy prices.
  • Hidden in the report are higher prices for necessities like food and shelter, posing a concern for the Fed.
Woman Reviewing Grocery Bill

FatCamera

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics posted a seemingly perfect Consumer Price Index ("CPI") inflation report that sent the major indices higher. At the time of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) had added over

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
32.47K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor.

Comments (1)

H
HenryBL
Today, 1:21 PM
Premium
Comments (128)
Thanks very much - concise analysis with very clear recommendations, which totally agree with. Window of opportunity for locking in high yields is closing - already, one-third of the investment grade corporate bonds I bought over the last few months are now trading at a higher price than I purchased them for and the rest are close to parity. These are all long term investments but I am now wondering whether buying bonds as a trade will have bigger upside than stocks and at lower risk as worst case I get the yield and capital back. I have also noticed that the % increase in bond prices for my corporate bonds is very similar to the % increase for dividend ETFs, so a combination of investing in investment grade bonds and high quality dividend stocks/ETFs would seem like a sensible strategy.
