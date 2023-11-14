Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 1:01 PM ETNanobiotix S.A. (NBTX), NNBXF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.16K Followers

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig West - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Laurent Levy - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Bart Van Rhijn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

Yihan Li - UBS

Clemence Thiers - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nanobiotix Business Update and Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Craig West, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations of Nanobiotix.

Craig West

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and good morning, and welcome to the Nanobiotix conference call to discuss our third quarter 2023 financial and operating results and the clinical data presented at this year's ESMO conference.

Joining me on the call today are Laurent Levy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Bart Van Rhijn, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, today's call is being webcast and will be available on our website for replay.

Moving on to Slide number 2, I would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements which may include statements regarding the progress, success and timing of our ongoing and planned clinical trials, collaborations, regulatory filings, dates of presentation and future research and development efforts, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NBTX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.