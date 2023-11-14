Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 1:13 PM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)
Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Graeff - President, Chief Executive Officer

George Gomez-Quintero - Chief Financial Officer

Allison Woody - Senior Director of Administration

Brian Soller - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Kang - B. Riley

Paul Essi - William K. Woodruff

Operator

Good morning. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Third Quarter 2023 Luna Innovations Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After these speakers' remarks there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Allison Woody, Senior Director of Administration. Allison, you may begin your conference.

Allison Woody

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. This morning we issued our Q3, 2023 earnings press release. As always, you can find the release and supplemental presentation posted to the Investor Relations section of our website. If you do not have a copy of the release or the supplemental materials, please check our website at lunainc.com. We will also post a replay of this call to our website.

Some of our comments and discussions today are based on non-GAAP measures. These adjusted numbers exclude the effect of certain non-cash expenses and other items. The adjusted results are supplement to the GAAP financial segments. Luna believes the presentation and exclusion of these items is useful to focus on what we deem to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance.

Before we proceed with our presentation today, let us remind you that statements made on this conference call, as well as in our public filings, releases and websites, which are

