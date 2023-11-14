Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 1:25 PM ETPyxus International, Inc. (PYX), PYYX
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.16K Followers

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomas Grigera - VP & Treasurer

Pieter Sikkel - President & CEO

Flavia Landsberg - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rosemary Sisson - Odeon Capital Group

Oren Shaked - BTIG

Chris Reddy - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Pyxus International Incorporated Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. All lines and links have been placed on a listen-only mode at this time. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn today's call over to Tomas Grigera, Treasurer. You may begin.

Tomas Grigera

Thank you. Leading the call this morning is Peter Seiko, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Flavio Landsberg, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to call your attention to our Safe Harbor disclosure. You may hear statements during the course of this call that expressed a belief expectation or intention as well as statements that are not historical facts and other statements which may constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1994 as amended. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The risk and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and with our business are described in detail in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made on this conference call to reflect any changes in management's expectations, or any change in assumptions or circumstances which these statements are based. Also included in our call today our references to certain financial measures that are non-calculated

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on PYX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.