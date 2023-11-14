YY Group Holding Aims For Micro-IPO
Summary
- YY Group Holding Limited has filed for a micro-IPO to raise $6.75 million.
- The company operates an online job placement website and cleaning service in Singapore and Malaysia.
- Due to the low-margin nature of the business, regulatory risks, and high valuation expectations, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
A Quick Take On YY Group Holding Limited
YY Group Holding Limited (YYGH) has filed to raise $6.75 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
The firm operates an online job placement website and cleaning service in Singapore and Malaysia.
Given the low-margin nature of this highly competitive business, the company's regulatory and other risks and its ultra-high valuation expectations, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
YY Group Overview
Singapore-based YY Group Holding Limited was founded to develop what it calls a "one-stop intelligent manpower outsourcing platform" for a variety of industries.
Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Fu Xiaowei, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2010 and was previously Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015 in Singapore.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Job placement website
Smart cleaning service.
As of June 30, 2023, YY Group has booked fair market value investment of $2.8 million from investors.
YY Group Customer/User Acquisition
The firm operates the YY Circle Super App through major mobile application stores and seeks to create an online social community through its social media efforts.
As of December 31, 2022, the company had 245 customers, of which 82 were in the cleaning services business and 163 were in the manpower outsourcing business.
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
0.7%
|
2022
|
1.6%
|
2021
|
1.1%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, rose sharply to 44.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
44.7
|
2022
|
7.9
(Source - SEC.)
YY Group’s Market & Competition
The online job placement market in Malaysia is a segment of the global recruiting and job placement market, which was valued at $301 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period, reaching $425 billion by 2027.
Specific figures for the online job placement market in Malaysia are not available, but Malaysia recorded an 8% year-on-year growth in online recruitment activity in May 2023.
The growing demand for online recruitment services from large enterprises and SMEs is a significant driver of market demand.
In Malaysia, the hospitality and retail industries have led the way in online recruitment, with the hospitality industry seeing annual growth of 102% and the retail sector marking a 57% progress in e-recruitment due to rising retail sales.
The online job placement market is segmented based on regions, applications, and types. The types include online recruitment and offline recruitment, with online recruitment holding the largest market share.
Several key players operate in the global recruiting and job placement market, including Jobvite, Hyrell, Workable, Oracle, Recruit, SEEK, CareerBuilder, Monster, ICIMS, Allegis Group, ClearCompany, Hays, Zhilian, Randstad, CIIC, Future Step, JobDiva, Indeed, Alexander Mann Solutions, ADP, Kelly Outsourcing & Consulting Group (KellyOCG), Manpower Group, and Adecco.
YY Group Holding Limited Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing top line revenue
Increasing gross profit but variable gross margin
Reduced operating profit
Higher cash flow from operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 13,659,047
|
42.3%
|
2022
|
$ 20,022,529
|
14.7%
|
2021
|
$ 17,460,773
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 1,790,734
|
46.5%
|
2022
|
$ 2,525,614
|
7.7%
|
2021
|
$ 2,345,172
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
13.11%
|
0.4%
|
2022
|
12.61%
|
-6.1%
|
2021
|
13.43%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 52,599
|
0.4%
|
2022
|
$ 1,186,076
|
5.9%
|
2021
|
$ 564,544
|
3.2%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ (173,338)
|
-1.3%
|
2022
|
$ 785,963
|
3.9%
|
2021
|
$ 391,751
|
2.2%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 507,936
|
2022
|
$ 935,273
|
2021
|
$ 424,079
(Source - SEC.)
As of June 30, 2023, YY Group had $278,843 in cash and $2.8 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $ 592,045.
YY Group Holding Limited IPO Details
YY Group intends to raise $6.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 1.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.
Class A shareholders will have one vote per share, and the founder will have all Class B stock, which will entitle him to twenty (20) votes per share and result in the company being a ‘controlled company’ according to Nasdaq’s rules.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
The firm will be a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company, "which means management will be able to disclose substantially less information to public shareholders.
Such company stocks have typically performed poorly post-IPO.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $155 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 4.31%, suggesting the stock will be a low-float stock subject to the risk of high volatility immediately after the IPO.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
25% of the proceeds from the offering to [i] expand our existing operations in Malaysia and [ii] to support our strategic geographical business expansion into other Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, and Thailand, as well as the United States, in particular, New York.
20% of the proceeds from the offering for marketing and promotion campaigns.
20% of the proceeds from the offering for product research and development efforts, particularly on enhancing the YY App and the YY Smart iClean App.
10% of the proceeds from the offering for team expansion efforts, specifically focusing on recruiting more members for the information technology (“IT”) and marketing teams.
(Source - SEC.)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company is not currently involved in any legal proceedings in Singapore.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is US Tiger Securities.
Valuation Metrics For YY Group
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$156,600,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$155,042,955
|
Price / Sales
|
6.50
|
EV / Revenue
|
6.44
|
EV / EBITDA
|
209.99
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.01
|
Operating Margin
|
3.07%
|
Net Margin
|
1.09%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
4.31%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$4.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$592,045
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
0.38%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
4.76
|
CapEx Ratio
|
4.42
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
42.32%
(Source - SEC.)
Commentary About YY Group’s IPO
YYGH is seeking U.S. public capital investment to increase its growth expansion capabilities.
The firm’s financials have produced increasing top line revenue, higher gross profit but variable gross margin, and lower operating profit but growing cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $ 592,045.
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple rose markedly to 44.7x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.
YYGH’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for the firm’s services is likely large and growing, but it faces significant competition from large and entrenched competitors who have deep pockets.
Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the ability of competitors to reduce pricing or even bundle similar services for free, resulting in a low-margin business opportunity.
Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 210x at IPO.
Given the low-margin nature of this highly competitive business, the company's regulatory and other risks and its ultra-high valuation expectations, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
