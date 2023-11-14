Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: The Market Is Wrong

Nov. 14, 2023 2:56 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal's Q3 results showcased a significant revenue increase to $7.4 billion, marking an 8% YoY growth, surpassing prior quarter performance and analysts' forecasts.
  • Despite a slightly conservative forecast for Q4, PayPal expects 6-7% revenue growth and a 10% rise in non-GAAP EPS.
  • PayPal's international expansion and growth outside the U.S., particularly in Europe and Asia, are positive signs for long-term growth.
  • The expected consolidation of the stock price before an uptrend aligns with the 200-day exponential moving average, and breaking through the $75 resistance level could initiate a bull run.
  • An earnings yield of 6.16%, near an all-time high, in combination with a lower stock price, makes PayPal an attractive proposition for value investors.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Pixelated us paper currency on dark background

dem10

Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Q3 results revealed impressive financial progress, with revenues soaring to $7.4 billion—an 8% increase from the previous year, surpassing analysts' expectations. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also exceeded forecasts at $1.30, indicating a positive trend from $1.16 in the prior quarter and marking

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
4.27K Followers

Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

As the leader of Yiazou Capital Research, Yiannis focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above average growth rate and a strong business moat. He shares a model portfolio, watchlist, real-time trading alerts, 8 exclusive research reports for long ideas over the course of the year and weekly stock report updates. He also hosts a community chat room to answer questions regularly. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Z
Zacateca
Today, 3:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (599)
I dont know who even use PayPal outside of US in 2023. Should be priced at 7-10 PE. Expansion to outside is almost impossible given unlimited choice of competitors, who offer MUCH better fees for same service.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.