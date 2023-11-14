Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: Consider Buying The Mickey Mouse Kingdom

Nov. 14, 2023 3:28 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)3 Comments
Summary

  • Disney's stock has plummeted, but recent solid quarter results show potential for streaming and cost-cutting.
  • Disney's theme parks performed well and there is potential for strong performance in the future.
  • Disney's cash flow is improving and streaming continues to grow, with international subscribers increasing.
  • Disney's stock could move higher as the turnaround continues.
Disneyland Paris Reopens To Public

Marc Piasecki

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has gone through a challenging phase, with shares cratering to their lowest level since the coronavirus meltdown. The stock dropped by 62% from its high above $200 and is now trading in the $80-$90 range. However, Disney recently reported

Victor Dergunov
44.2K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

M
MFGM
Today, 4:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (514)
DIS - examining it's share price over the past many years indicates this last couple of years is not out of the norm for Disney... DIS share price (business) ebbs and flows and despite all the social media induced "gotta have it now" sentiment that has not been and is not Disney's business model - buy when it is fumbling along cuz when they get it back together share price will be up and to the right

DIS (like Apple) move relatively slow and not as direct as we may all hope but when they commit their timing seems "miraculously guided"...case in point Marvel series productions - the stars aligned so to speak and they have been on a lengthy high that is hard to maintain - the current slowdown is an adjustment period - the next hits may not be "marvel" but be assured it will be something equally as great

ESPN - Disney could have acted much sooner and carved off the business or taken an equally overt strategy but "they are making haste slowly" and will be rewarded for it

Streaming - this one is a surprise to me... for a company that has as extensive a library I'm surprised they have not blown Netflix out of the water so to speak - this being a reflection of DIS fumbling verses Netflix being great... suspect we will still DIS bungee forward and get their act together in the next 24 - 30 months

Parks - let no one kid themselves - DIS parks may not be at daily capacity currently however they will be during Thanksgiving celebration and Christmas Holiday period and school break and the list goes on... Florida parks are full / Holiday season hotel occupancies are already near max capacity and most importantly people are loving it which makes the ignorance of some analysts that cover Disney most pathetic - they obviously don't get it
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 3:39 PM
Premium
Comments (1.46K)
very nice write t y @Victor Dergunov
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 3:32 PM
Premium
Comments (9.4K)
Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

