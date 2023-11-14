Dimitrios Kambouris

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is one of the largest American media companies, with a legendary history. The company has a market cap of almost $25 billion, much smaller than its peers. That's because the company's financial position has struggled since it was spun off from AT&T (T) saddled with debt. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has a unique ability to drive substantial returns.

Warner Bros Discovery Q3 2023 Results

The company's Q3 2023 results show its increased focus on the parts that matter in its results.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's revenue increased only modestly YoY from $9.8 billion to $10.0 billion. That increase in revenue at a rate slower than inflation, leaves much to be desired on the surface. However, the company's adjusted EBITDA has improved much more dramatically, from $2.4 billion to $3.0 billion. That shows the company's focus on what matters, bottom-line financials.

The company's free cash flow ("FCF") has improved much faster, giving the company what it needs at the end of the day. Cash flow. Cash flow that it can use to pay down debt, or drive shareholder returns. That cash flow enables shareholder returns at the end of the day.

Warner Bros Discovery Improvements

The improvements in the company's financials have been incredibly strong.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

Over the past 6 quarters, the company's EBITDA on a quarterly basis has gone from -$734 million to $545 million. That's $1.3 billion in improvement in a mere 6 quarters. The company was one of the first media companies to start an aggressive focus on managing costs and driving shareholder returns, which has paid out well as the market has gotten more competitive.

Warner Bros Discovery Segment Performance

From a segment perspective, the majority of the company's EBITDA improvement came from its DTC business.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's studio business saw 3% YoY improvement, lifted up heavily by the company's theatrical business. The company's new games and tours have continued to perform well, however, the various Hollywood strike had a significant impacted on the company. The company's SG&A marketing expenses went up dramatically, but overall revenue has been strong.

A slight decrease in margins and adjusted EBITDA show the strength of its financials.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's network division also saw a decline in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. This is the largest part of the company's adjusted EBITDA, so it's worth paying close attention to, as the legacy model changes. The company has managed to grab some rate increases, but subscriber declines and decreasing advertising revenue had a large impact.

The company, as a side effect of the revenue declines, has managed to reduce operating expenses as well, although the decline here wasn't as significant as the revenue decline. That put pressure on the company's margins.

By contrast the company's DTC business saw 5% growth in revenue as adjusted EBITDA went from -$0.6 billion to $0.1 billion. DTC subscribers went down slightly to 95.1 million, down almost 1% QoQ. However, increased advertising revenue and ARPU subscriber made a substantial positive impact on the company's business here.

The company's focus on a profitable DTC business is exciting to see.

Warner Bros Discovery Debt

The company's debt remains a concern, despite its longer duration, in a high interest rate environment.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

Fortunately out of the company's $45.3 billion in gross debt, 97% of the company's debt is fixed interest rate and only 3% is variable. The company's average cost of debt is 4.66% meaning as long as it doesn't need to refinance, interest expenditures are just a hair over $2 billion annualized. The company also has $2.4 billion in cash.

The company expects its 2023 net leverage ratio to be <4.0x and it's continuing to work on moving that to its target of 2.5x-3.0x. That means paying off additional debt as it comes due. The company only has $3 billion in debt due annually over the next 5-years, and at current interest rates, we'd like to see the company simply pay it off.

The company's overall debt needs to reduce, however, the 48% of debt with a duration of >10 years along with the average maturities are strong strengths in a rising interest rate environment.

Warner Bros Discovery Forecast

The company's forecast show how it's cleaning up its portfolio and its potential shareholder returns.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's adjusted EBITDA is expected to come within a strong range of $10.5-11 billion. The company's DTC segment is expected to at least break-even if not be profitable, supporting its overall EBITDA. Globally, the company expects DTC profitability to ramp up substantially in the upcoming years.

The company's profitability will also be supported by increased synergies, even if the cost is at the higher end of the company's range guidance. The company's FCF guidance is more than $5 billion for the year, and longer term, the company expects that to continue growing by billions of dollars to its 60% target conversion rate.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is competition from firms that don't need to succeed financial from their television and video business. Apple (AAPL) TV and Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video are two examples of this. For these companies, their streaming services are an add-on to the remainder of their business, driving overall customers. It does not need to be independently profitable.

Conclusion

Warner Bros Discovery is back to a single-digit share prices. That's despite the strong improvement in the company's cash flow. The company's DTC business has switched to positive EBITDA, helping out with the company's largest source of losses. This is only the start of the company's recent financial improvements.

Going forward, the company is continuing to work towards its 60% FCF target. The company does have a substantial amount of long-term debt, however, its debt structure means it doesn't need to be as concerned about long-term debt, as it can continue paying its debt as it comes due. Overall, the company is a strong investment opportunity versus its valuation.