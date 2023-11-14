Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aramark (ARMK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 2:32 PM ETAramark (ARMK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.17K Followers

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Felise Kissell - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

John Zillmer - CEO

Tom Ondrof - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harry Martin - Bernstein

Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

Heather Balsky - BOA

Andrew Wittmann - Baird

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Josh Chan - UBS

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Aramark’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded for rebroadcast and that all participants are in a listen only mode. We will open the conference call for questions after the conclusion of the company's remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ms. Kissell, please proceed.

Felise Kissell

Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. This morning, we will be hearing from our CEO, John Zillmer; as well as our CFO, Tom Ondrof. There are accompanying slides for this call that may be viewed through the webcast and are also available on the IR website for easy access.

Our notice regarding forward looking statements is included in our press release. During this call, we will be making comments that are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors, MD&A and other sections of our annual report on Form 10-K and SEC filings. We also will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ARMK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARMK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.