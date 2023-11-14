UL Solutions Files For IPO To Begin Separation Process From Parent
Summary
- UL Solutions Inc. has filed for a $100 million IPO to raise funds for its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be higher.
- The company provides testing and certifications for various products globally.
- UL Solutions acknowledges the potential disruption from AI-related technologies and faces competition in its market segments.
- I'll provide a final outlook when we learn more details about the UL Solutions Inc. IPO.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On UL Solutions Inc.
UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.
The firm provides testing and certifications for a wide range of products worldwide.
UL Solutions Inc. says it may be at risk for disruption from AI-related technologies.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.
UL Solutions Overview
Northbrook, Illinois-based UL Solutions Inc. was founded to test and certify the safety of electronics, buildings, chemicals, services, mechanical and consumer products.
Management is headed by President and CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously President and CEO of USG Corporation and serves on the boards of several companies and organizations.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Independent testing
Inspection
Certification
Software and advisory services.
As of September 30, 2023, UL Solutions has booked fair market value investment of approximately $1 billion from investors, including parent firm ULSE Inc. (UL Standards & Engagement).
UL Solutions Customer Acquisition
The firm pursues new customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through word of mouth and referrals.
In 2022, the company provided its services to over 80,000 customers in more than 110 countries.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023
|
32.3%
|
2022
|
31.5%
|
2021
|
35.4%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, rose to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023
|
0.2
|
2022
|
0.0
(Source - SEC.)
UL Solutions’ Markets & Competition
The overall safety science market can be segmented into the Industrial Safety Market, the Global Safety Service Market, and the Environmental Health & Safety [EHS] market.
The Industrial Safety market is projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate [CAGR] of 6.8% from its 2022 value of $6.3 billion.
The growth of the Industrial Safety market will likely be driven by the requirement for reliable safety systems to ensure personal and asset protection and increasingly strict mandates for safety regulations.
The Global Safety Service market was valued at $3 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass $6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period of 2023 - 2030.
Global Safety Service is projected to grow at a significant rate due to growing security concerns. Growth opportunities will improve in the subsectors of environmental safety, pollution control, waste management, and sustainability consulting.
The Environmental Health & Safety [EHS] market was estimated at $46 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a projected value of $77 billion.
EHS is forecasted to grow due to growing public concerns regarding environmental issues, continued environmental protection law expansion, and increasingly stringent operating norms.
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Intertek
SGS
Bureau Veritas
Eurofins
Element
TÜV Rheinland
TÜV SÜD
DEKRA
DNV
Others.
UL Solutions Inc. Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing top line revenue
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Higher operating profit and cash flow from operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023
|
$ 1,994,000,000
|
5.4%
|
2022
|
$ 2,520,000,000
|
0.1%
|
2021
|
$ 2,517,000,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023
|
$ 963,000,000
|
7.6%
|
2022
|
$ 1,207,000,000
|
2.4%
|
2021
|
$ 1,179,000,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023
|
48.29%
|
1.0%
|
2022
|
47.90%
|
2.3%
|
2021
|
46.84%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023
|
$ 282,000,000
|
14.1%
|
2022
|
$ 412,000,000
|
16.3%
|
2021
|
$ 287,000,000
|
11.4%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023
|
$ 195,000,000
|
9.8%
|
2022
|
$ 358,000,000
|
14.2%
|
2021
|
$ 273,000,000
|
10.8%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023
|
$ 341,000,000
|
2022
|
$ 372,000,000
|
2021
|
$ 421,000,000
(Source - SEC.)
As of September 30, 2023, UL Solutions had $457 million in cash and $1.6 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, was $220.0 million.
UL Solutions Inc. IPO Details
UL Solutions intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be as high as $1 billion.
Parent firm ULSE Inc. will remain the controlling shareholder of the company, retaining all Class B shares, which will be entitled to ten (10) votes per share.
Class A shareholders will have one vote per share.
The firm will receive no proceeds from the IPO. All proceeds will go to the sole shareholder, parent firm ULSE Inc.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management believes there are no legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on the firm's operations or financial condition.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P Morgan and several other major investment banks.
Commentary About UL Solutions’ IPO
ULS is seeking to begin the separation process from its parent company, ULSE Inc.
The firm’s financials have generated increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit and gross margin and higher operating profit and cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, was $220.0 million.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple rose to 0.2x in the most recent reporting partial period.
The company currently intends to continue making regular quarterly cash dividends on its common stock at a rate of approximately $100 million per year starting in 2024.
The firm has also paid special cash dividends to its parent firm totaling $1.8 billion in 2021 and 2022, funded from cash on hand and debt.
ULS also intends to pay an additional $600 million special cash dividend to parent firm ULSE from cash and additional debt prior to the completion of the offering.
The company’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent heavily on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for providing safety, testing and related services is large and expected to grow moderately in the years ahead, although the company faces material competition in its various business segments.
Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include recent advances from artificial intelligence technologies, which may serve to automate various functions and thereby sharply reduce the marginal cost of such services.
When we learn more about the firm’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments