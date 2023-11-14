Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCQX:CTSDF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Gerber - Investor Relations

Shaun Maine - Group Chief Executive Officer

Greg Berard - Global President and Chief Executive Officer

Avjit Kamboj - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Rob Goff - Echelon

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Jérôme Dubreuil - Desjardin

John Shao - National Bank

David Kwan - TD Securities

Divya Goyal - Scotia Bank

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Graham Smith - Cormark Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Converge Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of 2023. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Lauren Gerber, Converge Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lauren Gerber

Thank you, Gerry and good morning everyone. Joining me to discuss Converge’s Q3 fiscal 2023 results are Shaun Maine, Group CEO; Greg Berard, Global CEO and President and Avjit Kamboj, Chief Financial Officer. This call was being recorded live at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2023. The press release we issued earlier this morning is available for download along with our Q3 MD&A, financial statements and accompanying notes, all of which have been filed and available for view on SEDAR+.

Please note that some statements made on the call maybe forward-looking. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and Converge disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The complete Safe Harbor statement is available both in our MD&A and press release as well as on converge.com. We encourage our investors to read it in its entirety.

We are reporting our financial results

