Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Camtek Ltd (CAMT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 2:49 PM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.17K Followers

Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Green - IR

Rafi Amit - CEO

Moshe Eisenberg - CFO

Ramy Langer - COO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Chin - Stifel

Tom O'Malley - Barclays

Craig Ellis - B. Riley

Gus Richard - Northland Gus

Vedvati Shrotre - Jefferies

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities.

Kenny Green

Hello, everyone, and good morning. Hosting today's call is Rafi Amit, Camtek's Chief Executive Officer; Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer; and Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to note that certain statements made on this call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such statements may use terminology such as believes, expects, will, may, should, anticipates, plans, or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect only current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Camtek. However, actual results, performance, or the achievements of Camtek may differ materially as they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Camtek's most recent annual report on Form 20-F and as may be supplemented from time to time in Camtek's other filings with the SEC, including today's earlier filing of the earnings PR, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference.

Camtek undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements unless required by law. Camtek's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Camtek's website at www.camtech.com.

Also, on today's call, we will include certain non-GAAP numbers. A reconciliation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CAMT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.