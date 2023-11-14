Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Promising Upside By 2025

Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s Q3 results and guidance initially disappointed the market, but the stock has rallied to multi-month highs.
  • The launch of AI chips could drive the stock to all-time highs, with projected AI revenue exceeding $2 billion in 2024 alone.
  • The stock trades at a base case of only 20x '25 EPS targets, but AI GPU chip sales could provide a substantial boost to conservative targets.
Glitter Year 2025

Thomas Faull

After the market initially didn’t like the Q3 results and guidance from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), the stock has suddenly rallied to multi-month highs. The launch of AI chips could send the stock

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

SirLiberte
Yesterday, 8:22 PM
AMD announced 2 Billion in AI next year. But they haven't named a customer. It's standard practice to announce a customer when they commit.
Nvidia announced a new SuperChip GH200 combo ARM Grace Hopper CPU/GPU. Announced it Monday with committed customers Microsoft Oracle AWS, Google Oracle. In addition they announced two AI supercomputers we're being built with the GH200 SuperChip with the customers.
I'm suspicious no signed customers yet.
I wouldn't touch this with a 10-ft pole yet until they name customers committed
sancerrefrankie
Yesterday, 8:08 PM
very nice write ty mark amd was it the goodd stok @Stone Fox Capital
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 8:07 PM
I was thinking $130 by EOY. I’m sure 2025 it will be much higher.
