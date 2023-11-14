AMD: Promising Upside By 2025
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s Q3 results and guidance initially disappointed the market, but the stock has rallied to multi-month highs.
- The launch of AI chips could drive the stock to all-time highs, with projected AI revenue exceeding $2 billion in 2024 alone.
- The stock trades at a base case of only 20x '25 EPS targets, but AI GPU chip sales could provide a substantial boost to conservative targets.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
After the market initially didn’t like the Q3 results and guidance from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), the stock has suddenly rallied to multi-month highs. The launch of AI chips could send the stock to all-time highs similar to peer stocks. My investment thesis remains ultra bullish on AMD, with investors best to focus on future numbers, not short-term hiccups around product launches.
AI GPU Chip
The MI300 AI GPU chip is the big story for the end of 2023. A lot of rumors suggested the chip was delayed and questioned whether AMD would have a competitor chip to NVIDIA (NVDA), but the market is finally catching onto the "Advancing AI" event for December 6.
On the Q3 '23 earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su appeared to squash the fears with solid projections for the AI chip as follows (emphasis added):
Based on the rapid progress we are making with our AI roadmap execution and purchase commitments from cloud customers, we now expect datacenter GPU revenue to be approximately $400 million in the fourth quarter and exceed $2 billion in 2024 as revenue ramps throughout the year.
The market was initially disappointed with Lisa Su only suggesting 2024 AI chip revenues of $2+ billion. The key is that a lot of emphasis should be placed on the "exceed" portion of the statement considering the CEO said the business would ramp throughout the year. The company placed a $400 million quarterly target for Q4 and the amount would only reach $500 million to reach the $2 billion goal. The annualized revenue rate wouldn't grow much in 2024, and that doesn't qualify as a revenue ramp.
Nvidia has already produced AI GPU revenue boosts in the $6+ billion range back in FQ2 alone. The chip company guided to a further revenue boost in the current quarter, with total sales reaching $16 billion now, up over 100% from the $7 billion in revenues reported just 2 quarters ago in FQ1'24.
The MI300X accelerator version might already be shipping to customers, and Microsoft (MSFT) is already an AI chip partner. AMD suggests the company has multiple hyperscaler customers, leading to the biggest question of whether the company can package enough chips to meet demand.
Back on the Q3 '23 earnings call at the end of October, CEO Lisa Su already discussed the key MI300X GPU accelerator the company has heading out the door in weeks, not months:
Production shipments of Instinct MI300A APUs started earlier this month to support the El Capitan Exascale supercomputer, and we are on track to begin production shipments of Instinct MI300X GPU accelerators to lead cloud and OEM customers in the coming weeks.
The MI300X version is poised for large-scale LLM inferencing. The market is set to reach a $150 billion total opportunity in a few years while all the growth will have suddenly shifted away from the $25 billion server market where AMD was previously gaining a lot of market shares.
2025
AMD now forecasts 2023 sales in the $22.7 billion range after the PC inventory correction and slower data center sales on the shift to AI. Total sales are set to dip slightly this year compared to 2022.
The big question is the sales upside potential, with AI GPU chips contributing $2+ billion in revenues next year after only ~$0.4 billion worth in Q4. AMD would see GPU sales boosted by $1.6 billion in 2023, leading to sales reaching $24.3 billion before accounting for higher PC sales in the client segment and growing data center sales.
AMD growing nearly 17% in 2024 to reach $26.5 billion appears very doable and is actually below expectations for 2024 when the year started. The upside potential is probably several billion dollars considering the AI GPU growth appears only limited by the CoWoS packaging capacity the chip company can obtain from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).
The consensus estimates have AMD ramping sales another 16% in 2025 to reach $30.7 billion. Again, this revenue target appears very pedestrian in what has to be a strong economy after a current weak period in late 2023 and early 2024 leading to projected rate cuts by the Fed.
Considering Nvidia revenue targets for FY25 (January) have surged by over $30 billion since 2023 started to reach a massive $80 billion, the numbers would appear very conservative for AMD with no additional growth added for AI chips. With just a slight bump to 2025 targets, AMD would generate the following financial model as follows:
- 2025 Revenue = $32.0B
- Gross Profits @ 56% = $17.92B (peaked at 54% in Q2'22)
- OpEx @ 23% = $7.36B (24% of revenues in Q2'22)
- Operating Income = $10.56B
- Taxes @ 13% = $1.37B
- EPS = $9.19B/1.63B shares = $5.64.
This 2025 model assumes the AI chips are sufficiently ramped up in 2025 for premium margins and the operating expenses more in tune with long-term financial targets. The model has gross margins and operating expenses topping the peak 2022 levels before the PC slowdown impacted financials.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that AMD is back on pace for a base case 2025 EPS in the $5 to $6 range. The number would appear very conservative considering the projections for AI chip demand and the boost already produced by peer Nvidia. The big question is how quickly TSM can supply these AI chips, causing our research to focus more on 2025 numbers where capacity likely isn't constrained.
AMD stock only trades at 20x the base case EPS target, while the upside potential appears substantial by 2025.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)
Nvidia announced a new SuperChip GH200 combo ARM Grace Hopper CPU/GPU. Announced it Monday with committed customers Microsoft Oracle AWS, Google Oracle. In addition they announced two AI supercomputers we're being built with the GH200 SuperChip with the customers.
I'm suspicious no signed customers yet.
I wouldn't touch this with a 10-ft pole yet until they name customers committed