ajr_images/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

It is true that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) faces some challenges (and I will detail them later). The thesis of this article is to explain why I think the market has overreacted to these challenges and seems to be completely blind to the company's positives. As a result, the stock now trades at bargain levels by almost all metrics, and two examples are shown in the chart below.

In terms of dividend yields, as seen in the first chart, EPD currently yields 7.7% on an FWD basis. It is a level that is highly attractive both in absolute terms and relative terms. It is a level that more than doubles the sector average yield of 3.75%. The second chart below shows its P/E ratio over the past 10 years. As seen, its current P/E ratio of 10.61x is close to the bottom level in the past decade. Even if we just look at the past 5 years, its P/E has fluctuated in a range from about ~10x to ~16x. The only time that its P/E has been lower was during the COVID panic sale.

In my mind, such a depressed valuation would only make sense for struggling companies with poor profitability. However, as I will argue next, the company enjoys robust profitability and is very likely to continue.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Robust profitability

The next chart below shows EPD's revenue and profit growth in the past decade. The top panel of the chart shows that it has suffered a slight revenue decline over the decade - which is a very good reason for it to fall out of the market's favor. In my experience, Wall Street hates a stagnating/declining top line more than anything else - which is a mistake in my view in this case. If we just take a look at the bottom panel, we can see that its organic earnings (as measured by cash from operations) have been growing at a robust rate of 6.8% CAGR. More impressively in my mind, its profit growth was achieved without improving profitability at the same time. When the top line remains almost flat but the bottom line steadily increases, it only can mean one thing - improving profitability.

Seeking Alpha data

And indeed, a closer look at its capital structure (detailed in my earlier article) shows that:

EPD's ROE (return on equity) has been systematically higher than its cost of capital (as measured by WACC, weighted average cost of capital) with a robust margin. Its ROE has been on average 10.0% as shown in the chart below, consistently higher than the average WACC of 8.6%. WACC is the hurdle rate of return, or the minimum required return, that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of the capital. And this comparison shows that the business can sustainably earn a robust return on its capital employed.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Projected growth and returns

Looking ahead, consensus estimates project a decline in its EPS, from $2.49 in 2023 to about $2.22 in 2027. I fundamentally disagree with such a projection. I think this projection is a reflection of the blind spot effect for several reasons.

Seeking Alpha

First, it simply ignored the fact EPD has been enjoying stable returns on its capital and healthy cash flow as analyzed above. A stable return on capital and ROCE and organic income is always a powerful combination for growth in our experiences. Secondly, the company has a diversified asset base that spans the entire midstream value chain, and it has plenty of new projects to invest in. Some of the catalysts we see include an expansion of its production facilities for natural gas and oil in the United States, an increase in its export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and investments in new infrastructure for petrochemical processing. Lastly, the above pessimistic projection seems to also ignore the fact that energy prices on average have at least kept pace with inflation in the long-term.

Given the above considerations, my conservative growth rate for its earnings is 4.5% for the next 3~5 years. The estimate is conservative for two reasons. First, I expect an inflation escalator of ~3%. The remainder 1.5% can be achieved with a 15% reinvestment rate with EPD's current profitability. Yet in reality, the company has been reinvesting far more than 15% in recent years. Even with such a conservative projection, the stock offers a highly skewed return profile, as seen in the chart below at its current compressed valuations.

Author

Risks and final thoughts

As aforementioned, there are good reasons for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to be out of the market's favor. The main risks in my view are threefold. First, EPD's revenue and profit growth are sensitive to volatility in oil and gas prices. For example, in recent quarters, even though the company enjoyed increases in volumes across its segments (e.g., NGL, natural gas, and crude oil businesses), these benefits were largely countered by NGL price decreases. Although my view is that such fluctuations are only short-term effects. As mentioned above, energy prices on average have at least kept pace with inflation in the long-term.

Second, the company's debt has been increasing quite rapidly in the past as seen in the chart below. The mid-stream sector relies heavily on debt-financing and EPD is no exception. Its debt level has risen from about $16B a decade ago to the current level of ~$28B. At the same time, bear in mind that the current borrowing rate is much higher than 10 years ago. Its times interest earned ratio is about 5.58x now, slightly below the market average (about ~6x) but is well above the sector average.

Finally, as a capital-heavy company, EPD has considerable CAPEX expenditures. Furthermore, I expect CAPEX expenditure to increase significantly in the coming years as it invests in new projects to expand its pipeline and processing capacity. These capital projects could suffer delays (or even cancellation) and cost overruns due to various factors out of the company's control, such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and also regulation uncertainties as just mentioned.

All told, I view the above risks as temporary and not structural. As such, my thesis here is that the market is so concerned about these issues and ignores the positives. The result is a highly profitability business for sale at bargain prices. The combination of cheap valuation and stable profitability creates an asymmetric return/risk profile for long-term-oriented investors.