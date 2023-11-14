Hamilton Lane Gains Assets As Cost Of Capital May Ease
Summary
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated reported 11% year-over-year growth in total assets under management in its Q2 2024 financial results.
- The firm provides private market investment access to investors and operates in various segments including private equity, infrastructure, private credit and real estate.
- With the potential for a decline in the cost of capital and a reasonable valuation, Hamilton Lane's prospects appear intriguing.
- My outlook for Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a Buy at around $92.00 per share.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) reported its FQ2 2024 financial results on November 7, 2023, producing total assets under management growth of 11% year-over-year.
The firm provides private market investment access to investors worldwide.
With the potential for cost of capital decline and a reasonable valuation, the firm’s outlook looks intriguing.
My opinion on HLNE is a Buy at around $92.00.
Hamilton Lane Overview And Market
Pennsylvania-based Hamilton Lane Incorporated provides a variety of institutional and high-net-worth clients with access to investments in and lending to privately held companies via the following segments:
Private Equity
Infrastructure
Real Estate
Venture Capital
Growth Equity
Private Credit
Natural Resources.
HLNE is led by CEO Mario Giannini, who has been with the firm since 2001. Mr. Giannini is transitioning to Executive Co-Chairman at the end of 2023.
At that time, Erik Hirsch and Juan Delgado-Moreira will be appointed as co-CEOs of the firm.
The company acquires clients through its direct business development efforts, referrals and distribution.
As of the end of FQ2 2024, the company's AUM (Assets Under Management) was $119 billion.
According to a Mordor Intelligence market research report, the global private equity market is projected to reach $7.9 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2028.
This potential growth is being driven by the increasing demand for alternative investments, the growing pool of capital, and a favorable regulatory environment.
The larger alternative investment market was estimated to be $18 trillion in 2020, broken down according to the following CAIA pie chart:
Key companies in the sector include:
Blackstone
The Carlyle Group
KKR
Apollo Global Management
Ares Management Corporation
CVC Capital
Thoma Bravo
TPG
Vista Equity
Others.
These firms invest in a variety of large industries, including real estate, healthcare, technology, and financial services.
Hamilton Lane’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter (blue columns) has dropped year-over-year; Operating income by quarter (red line) has remained stable in recent quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended slightly higher recently; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (amber line) have moved higher in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have been highly variable, as is common with publicly-held private equity firms:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, HLNE’s stock price has risen 27.28% vs. that of TPG Inc.'s (TPG) fall of 12.9%:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $128.1 million in cash and equivalents and $209.7 million in total debt, all of which was long-term.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $197.8 million, during which capital expenditures were $8.5 million. The company paid $11.9 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Hamilton Lane
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (Trailing Twelve Months)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
8.1
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
17.6
|
Price / Sales
|
6.9
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
2.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
23.1%
|
EBITDA %
|
45.9%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$4,940,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$3,970,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$206,300,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$3.05
|
Forward EPS Estimate
|
$3.67
|
Free Cash Flow Per Share
|
$5.31
|
SA Quant Score
|
Hold - 3.08
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:
Based on the DCF, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $97.02 versus the current price of $92.20, indicating they are potentially currently slightly undervalued.
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be TPG:
|
Metric (Trailing Twelve Months)
|
TPG
|
Hamilton Lane
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
3.5
|
8.1
|
133.2%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
110.2
|
17.6
|
-84.1%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-30.2%
|
2.1%
|
--%
|
Net Income Margin
|
5.7%
|
23.1%
|
308.7%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$1,820,000,000
|
$206,300,000
|
-88.7%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary On Hamilton Lane
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ2 2024’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted the growth in its total asset footprint (AUM + AUA) to $854 billion, representing a 4% growth rate year-over-year.
Growth came from its specialized funds and from customized separate accounts despite difficult fundraising conditions.
Notably, management characterized its specialized funds momentum as ‘strong’, with positive net inflows in the past twelve months growing by 24%.
Also, the firm’s direct credit platform has seen "strong growth" in the past few years, "with opportunity to grow and scale" still ahead.
In the earnings call, I tracked the frequency of various terms, as shown in the chart below:
The firm continued to experience a "challenging" fundraising environment, but has produced 17% growth in fee-earning AUM year-over-year despite this.
Analysts asked leadership about the firm’s Evergreen platform, which enables non-institutional investors to gain access to private market opportunities via semi-liquid funds.
Management said it continues to invest in building its U.S. and international business for the platform by putting it in as many locations as practical along with distribution partners.
Total revenue for FQ2 2024 fell by 17.3% year-over-year, but gross profit margin increased by 3.1%.
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 4.1% YoY, and operating income dropped by 20.3%, both negative developments.
The company's financial position is solid, with ample liquidity and some long-term debt but strong free cash flow.
Looking ahead, full fiscal year 2024 forward revenue is expected to decline by 1.8%. This is in stark contrast to fiscal 2023’s revenue growth rate of 43.73% over fiscal 2022.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include dropping cost of capital from slower inflation.
My discounted cash flow calculation suggests the stock may be slightly undervalued at its current level of around $92.00.
Given lower inflation trends and the prospects for a drop in the cost of capital, my outlook for HLNE is positive but cautiously so.
My outlook is a Buy on HLNE at around $92.00.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments