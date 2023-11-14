metamorworks

A Quick Take On Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) reported its FQ2 2024 financial results on November 7, 2023, producing total assets under management growth of 11% year-over-year.

The firm provides private market investment access to investors worldwide.

With the potential for cost of capital decline and a reasonable valuation, the firm’s outlook looks intriguing.

My opinion on HLNE is a Buy at around $92.00.

Hamilton Lane Overview And Market

Pennsylvania-based Hamilton Lane Incorporated provides a variety of institutional and high-net-worth clients with access to investments in and lending to privately held companies via the following segments:

Private Equity

Infrastructure

Real Estate

Venture Capital

Growth Equity

Private Credit

Natural Resources.

HLNE is led by CEO Mario Giannini, who has been with the firm since 2001. Mr. Giannini is transitioning to Executive Co-Chairman at the end of 2023.

At that time, Erik Hirsch and Juan Delgado-Moreira will be appointed as co-CEOs of the firm.

The company acquires clients through its direct business development efforts, referrals and distribution.

As of the end of FQ2 2024, the company's AUM (Assets Under Management) was $119 billion.

According to a Mordor Intelligence market research report, the global private equity market is projected to reach $7.9 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2028.

This potential growth is being driven by the increasing demand for alternative investments, the growing pool of capital, and a favorable regulatory environment.

The larger alternative investment market was estimated to be $18 trillion in 2020, broken down according to the following CAIA pie chart:

CAIA

Key companies in the sector include:

Blackstone

The Carlyle Group

KKR

Apollo Global Management

Ares Management Corporation

CVC Capital

Thoma Bravo

TPG

Vista Equity

Others.

These firms invest in a variety of large industries, including real estate, healthcare, technology, and financial services.

Hamilton Lane’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (blue columns) has dropped year-over-year; Operating income by quarter (red line) has remained stable in recent quarters:

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended slightly higher recently; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (amber line) have moved higher in recent quarters:

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been highly variable, as is common with publicly-held private equity firms:

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, HLNE’s stock price has risen 27.28% vs. that of TPG Inc.'s (TPG) fall of 12.9%:

Seeking Alpha

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $128.1 million in cash and equivalents and $209.7 million in total debt, all of which was long-term.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $197.8 million, during which capital expenditures were $8.5 million. The company paid $11.9 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Hamilton Lane

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (Trailing Twelve Months) Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 8.1 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 17.6 Price / Sales 6.9 Revenue Growth Rate 2.1% Net Income Margin 23.1% EBITDA % 45.9% Market Capitalization $4,940,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,970,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $206,300,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $3.05 Forward EPS Estimate $3.67 Free Cash Flow Per Share $5.31 SA Quant Score Hold - 3.08 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

GuruFocus

Based on the DCF, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $97.02 versus the current price of $92.20, indicating they are potentially currently slightly undervalued.

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be TPG:

Metric (Trailing Twelve Months) TPG Hamilton Lane Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 3.5 8.1 133.2% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 110.2 17.6 -84.1% Revenue Growth Rate -30.2% 2.1% --% Net Income Margin 5.7% 23.1% 308.7% Operating Cash Flow $1,820,000,000 $206,300,000 -88.7% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Commentary On Hamilton Lane

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ2 2024’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted the growth in its total asset footprint (AUM + AUA) to $854 billion, representing a 4% growth rate year-over-year.

Growth came from its specialized funds and from customized separate accounts despite difficult fundraising conditions.

Notably, management characterized its specialized funds momentum as ‘strong’, with positive net inflows in the past twelve months growing by 24%.

Also, the firm’s direct credit platform has seen "strong growth" in the past few years, "with opportunity to grow and scale" still ahead.

In the earnings call, I tracked the frequency of various terms, as shown in the chart below:

Seeking Alpha

The firm continued to experience a "challenging" fundraising environment, but has produced 17% growth in fee-earning AUM year-over-year despite this.

Analysts asked leadership about the firm’s Evergreen platform, which enables non-institutional investors to gain access to private market opportunities via semi-liquid funds.

Management said it continues to invest in building its U.S. and international business for the platform by putting it in as many locations as practical along with distribution partners.

Total revenue for FQ2 2024 fell by 17.3% year-over-year, but gross profit margin increased by 3.1%.

Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 4.1% YoY, and operating income dropped by 20.3%, both negative developments.

The company's financial position is solid, with ample liquidity and some long-term debt but strong free cash flow.

Looking ahead, full fiscal year 2024 forward revenue is expected to decline by 1.8%. This is in stark contrast to fiscal 2023’s revenue growth rate of 43.73% over fiscal 2022.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include dropping cost of capital from slower inflation.

My discounted cash flow calculation suggests the stock may be slightly undervalued at its current level of around $92.00.

Given lower inflation trends and the prospects for a drop in the cost of capital, my outlook for HLNE is positive but cautiously so.

My outlook is a Buy on HLNE at around $92.00.