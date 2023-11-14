NOBL: Does The Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio Live Up To Its Aura Of Primeness?

spawns/iStock via Getty Images

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) has the aura of primeness. Truly, this aristocratic portfolio has a lot to offer in terms of dividend durability, consistency, and quality.

However, it is also not without vulnerabilities, with the top one being its inability to keep pace with the market. NOBL has underperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) this year, as it did in 2020, 2021, and many other years (to be detailed shortly). Besides, its dividend yield has never been especially attractive, even during periods of extreme market stress (March 2020, for example). Next, there is something to dislike about its value and growth characteristics. All these issues are discussed in greater depth in today's note.

NOBL strategy

According to its website, NOBL has been tracking the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index since its inception in October 2013. The idea is to aggregate the S&P 500 constituents with no less than 25 years of consistent dividend increases. As mentioned in the summary prospectus, there are "certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements" as well. The minimum number of constituents is 40, and if it cannot be reached, the dividend growth criterion can be relaxed. Candidates with "shorter dividend growth histories" will also be considered if the sector cap of 30% is breached. The aristocrat benchmark "is reweighted each January, April, July and October, with an annual reconstitution during each January," with constituents assigned equal weights.

Factor exposures

What is under the hood at this juncture? As of November 11, the fund had a portfolio of 67 companies. They are predominantly leaders in their industries, with sizable cash flows and balance sheets robust enough to increase shareholder rewards even amid severe recessions. The top sector trio is consumer staples (25.2%), industrials (22.5%), and materials (12%). NOBL has no exposure to communication services at the moment, as AT&T (T) lost its place in the index in 2022. Energy is represented by just two supermajors, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), with the major reason being oil price volatility, which made the task of sustaining, let alone increasing, dividends while not compromising on growth/maintenance capex impossible for most petroleum producers in the past.

It is worth noting that the presence of Kenvue (KVUE), a consumer staples company with Tylenol and Listerine amongst its well-known products, spun off from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) just recently, might look a bit odd.

However, the company inherited JNJ's dividend growth history and thus automatically became the S&P 500 dividend aristocrat; JNJ, with its 61 consecutive years of dividend increases, retained its place in the index as well.

What is NOBL offering from a factor perspective at the moment? Adequate but not ideal value characteristics, rather soft growth, meaningful quality (with nuances), and sizable exposure to the low volatility factor. The following table is supposed to provide an overview of the key metrics.

Metric 11-Nov Market Cap $81.23 billion EY 4.7% P/S 3.21 EV/EBITDA* 13.3 EBITDA Fwd* 5% EPS Fwd 4.8% Revenue Fwd 4.7% ROE 28.8% ROA 7.9% 24M Beta 0.81 60M Beta 0.87 DY/Cash Yield* 0.36 Quant Valuation B- or higher 13.5% Quant Valuation D+ or lower 60.2% Quant Profitability B- or higher 96.9% Quant Profitability D+ or lower None Click to enlarge

* the metric was calculated without considering the impact of financial sector stocks. Calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund; financial data as of November 13

Despite having 16 mega-caps in the portfolio, with Walmart (WMT) being the most generously valued name ($447.3 billion), NOBL has a weighted-average market cap of about $81.2 billion thanks to equal weighting.

Nevertheless, with a market cap a few times lower than IVV's, NOBL has an earnings yield on par with the S&P 500 ETF, 4.7% vs. 4.5%.

While 13.3x EV/EBITDA looks adequate (for context, the health care sector median is 13.5x), a serious issue is that only 13.5% have a B- Quant Valuation grade or higher. This is not optimal.

Also, growth characteristics are mostly lackluster, with forward EBITDA, EPS, and revenue growth rates in the mid-single digits.

Capital efficiency is adequate portfolio-wise; however, what surprised me is a single-digit ROA. Looking at the ROE, it is inflated principally due to contributions from debt-heavy Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB).

Still, investors who are on the lookout for dividend durability will certainly find it in the NOBL portfolio. To corroborate, one of the metrics that allows us to measure dividend quality quickly is the Dividend yield/Cash Flow yield ratio. The 0.36 figure means NOBL holdings cover their dividends with net operating cash flows easily.

Dividend characteristics

NOBL offers exposure to the prime U.S. dividend growth stories boasting at least a quarter of a century of unhindered DPS growth (nuances were mentioned above), with some constituents like JNJ, Target (TGT), etc. even being dividend kings (50+ years). However, there are disadvantages even on that front.

First, the valuation issues discussed above also translate into a mediocre dividend yield, as the weighted average of the portfolio is just about 2.7%, as per my calculations. The yield of the fund itself did not cross the 3% milestone even during the extreme market stress of March 2020.

Second, the weighted-average dividend CAGRs are hardly spectacular, as shown below (calculated without the impact of KVUE). The top contributors to both 3-year and 5-year dividend growth rates are Lowe's Companies (LOW) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS).

Yield TTM Div Growth 3Y Div Growth 5Y 2.7% 6.82% 7.02% Click to enlarge

With the soft forward EBITDA and EPS growth rates discussed above, investors should not expect these figures to improve significantly in the future.

Performance: mostly unable to deliver alpha

NOBL vs. IVV

Incepted in October 2013, over the November 2013–October 2023 period, NOBL delivered an annualized total return of 9.29%, which looks fairly bleak compared to IVV, which tracks the index representing its selection universe of U.S. bellwethers. Moreover, since we are talking about total returns, it seems the dividends were unable to compensate for its inability to eke out a better price return (partly the consequence of its tilt toward less volatile defensive names).

Portfolio NOBL IVV Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $24,306 $28,712 CAGR 9.29% 11.12% Stdev 14.45% 14.94% Best Year 26.94% 31.25% Worst Year -6.51% -18.16% Max. Drawdown -23.23% -23.93% Sharpe Ratio 0.61 0.7 Sortino Ratio 0.93 1.08 Market Correlation 0.93 1 Click to enlarge

However, we also see a few advantages, including a slightly lower standard deviation, a decline in its worst year (2022 for both) of only 6.51%, and a max drawdown not as steep.

More specifically, NOBL outperformed IVV only over 58 months out of 120 in the period, with the total return over those months being 1.09% higher on average. In terms of annual performance, it beat the tech-heavy IVV only in 2014, 2018, and 2022, with the latter being a gross success (the double-digit alpha) that I believe will be extremely hard to replicate going forward.

Calculated using data from Portfolio Visualizer

NOBL vs. select dividend ETFs

Next, I have compared NOBL to a few vehicles from the cohort of dividend ETFs I have covered on Seeking Alpha. I have selected the top nine ETFs using the following criteria:

the largest AUM in the cohort,

ideally, a dividend growth ingredient in the strategy,

focus on U.S. equities,

the longer its trading history, the better.

Fund Ticker AUM, $ billion Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) 46.87 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) 23.55 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) 19.38 iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) 17.33 First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (FVD) 10.36 WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) 10.27 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) 7.91 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (FDL) 3.81 WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) 3.43 Click to enlarge

The period is July 2014–October 2023 since the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) has the shortest trading history (incepted in June 2014). IVV was added for better context.

Created using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Alas, NOBL's annualized return was only in sixth place.

Final thoughts

The dividend aristocrat portfolio mostly lives up to its aura of primeness, with a plethora of high-quality stocks. However, there are a few notable downsides. First, its performance is not top-class, though it did offer lower volatility and some protection during market downturns (e.g., 2022). Second, this is not an option for value investors. Third, it has solid quality, but capital efficiency (like ROA) could have been better. Fourth, solid, double-digit dividend CAGRs are not to be expected, as they look simply unrealistic assuming mid-single-digit EPS and EBITDA growth rates. Finally, fees are not to be forgotten; the expense ratio of 35 bps will consistently eat into total returns.