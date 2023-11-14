Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
On Holding AG (ONON) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 3:52 PM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.17K Followers

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jerrit Peter - Head, IR

Caspar Coppetti - Executive Co-Chairman and Co-Founder

Martin Hoffmann - CFO and Co-CEO

Marc Maurer - Co-CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Jay Sole - UBS

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Aubrey Tianello - BNP Paribas

Abbie Zvejnieks - Piper Sandler

Cristina Fernández - Telsey Advisory Group

Tom Nikic - Wedbush

Michael Binetti - Evercore ISI

Sam Poser - Williams Trading

John Kernan - TD Cowen

Anna Andreeva - Needham & Company

Ashley Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Janine Stichter - BTIG

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the On Holding AG Q3 2023 Results Call. [Operator Instructions]

I’ll now turn the conference over to Jerrit Peter, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jerrit Peter

Good afternoon, good morning, and thank you for joining On’s 2023 third quarter earnings conference call and webcast.

With me today on the call are Executive Co-Chairman and Co-Founder, Caspar Coppetti; CFO and Co-CEO, Martin Hoffmann; and Co-CEO, Marc Maurer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone today’s call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs only, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21st for a detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. We will further reference certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to today’s release for a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures. We will begin

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business.

