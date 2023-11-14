http://www.fotogestoeber.de/iStock via Getty Images

Albert Einstein famously declared compounding interest as the 8th wonder of the world.

Compound interest is the 8th wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn't, pays it.

The cumulative impact of the 8th Wonder and its application to high yielding stocks is an underappreciated concept. Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) is one of the most written about energy companies on Seeking Alpha. As a high yielding stock with a 25-year track record of increasing its distribution, EPD is a must-own for your portfolio. After all, Albert Einstein couldn't be wrong, could he?

Time Is Our Most Valuable Asset

Whether you are young or old, there are many reasons to own EPD.

1. 25 consecutive years of distribution increases

2. A stellar balance sheet with a leverage ratio of 3.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

3. 96% of its debt is fixed rate at an average rate of 4.6%.

4. A fully self-funded business model to drive organic growth

What is not often discussed, is the true value of being a long-term unit holder. No free cash flow analysis or dividend safety metric can do EPD justice. True value is realized in multiple ways.

1. Raising the distribution at a steady growth rate compounds over the years. Over the last decade, EPD's distribution has increased by 43%, even during the brief, but significant financial shock caused by the pandemic. Reaching further back in history, EPD's distribution growth was not hampered by the great financial crisis or the shale boom that sparked a market share war with OPEC+.

Under the same growth rate, EPD's distribution in 2033 would be approximately $2.86/share. This is an 11% yield on invested capital at today's prices.

Data by YCharts

2. EPD is not just a yield play. As the partnership raises the distribution, investors are willing to pay more for its units. Over the last three years, the share price has reliably followed the distribution upwards, keeping the overall yield stubbornly close to 7.5%. Assuming this trend continues, the projected share price in 2033 is $37.15/unit.

Data by YCharts

3. Being able to reinvest some or all of the distribution payment turbocharges your income potential. Using a DRIP calculator is a useful way to understand the implications of compound interest. In the example below I input an example DRIP of 1000 shares of EPD. This calculator assumed a 5% distribution growth rate and a commensurate 5% unit price appreciation.

Over 20 years, with no further investment, the annual income grew to $21,949/year. After 30 years, this figure grows to $72,641/year. The longer your expected horizon, the greater the impact from compounding growth.

dividendstocks.com

These results are of course hypothetical. No one can guarantee that EPD can replicate the last 25 years of performance. However, I am confident that EPD has placed itself in an optimal position to give it a high probability of success.

Organic Growth

EPD did not get here by mistake. Success does not happen based on one decision or one action, but it is the culmination of making the right moves over and over again. EPD's management has stacked up a lot of W's in the win column.

1. Debt has been locked in under low fixed interest rates.

2. Distribution growth was moderated for several years to allow the partnership to fully transition to a self-funded business model.

3. Management continues to reinvest in the business by deploying meaningful amounts of capital on projects to drive FCF growth.

EPD has a very consistent debt maturity ladder. The consistent spacing of maturities provides consistent expense requirements. This consistency is further bolstered by management having the foresight to fix its interest rates over the last decade while rates were extremely low. As a result, it has minimal risk to today's credit market of high interest rates.

EPD Investor Deck

Shifting to a self-funded business model for growth has allowed EPD to fund billions of dollars worth of growth projects without having to rely on debt or equity markets. Not only does this minimize financial risk, but it also enhances its return on invested capital by reducing interest expenses in future projects.

EPD Investor Deck

All of these efforts would be for naught if management did not continue to responsibly grow the business. EPD has reloaded its slate of expansion projects to capitalize on the continued production of hydrocarbons out of the Permian basin. Two new gas processing facilities have begun construction (Orion and Mentone 4) to ensure sufficient takeaway capacity exists as oil production continues to grow and LNG export demand begins to ramp up entering 2025. Increased NGL demand will be accommodated by the construction of Fractionator 14, the Bahia pipeline, and the temporary repurposing of the Seminole pipeline from crude oil to NGL transportation.

EPD Investor Deck

Spending $3.5 billion on growth projects is no small matter and can only be accomplished in a high cash flow business. EPD plans to continue to prudently, yet aggressively, pursue growth.

We do not expect this level of capital investment to impact our distribution growth or our buyback activity in 2024. For 2024, we expect our buyback activity to be consistent with our history of approximately $200 million to $250 million a year. We are confident the returns generated by these organic capital investments in the heart of our NGL value chain will support the continued growth in EPD's cash flow per unit and free cash flow, which will support future returns of capital through both distribution growth and buybacks.

Investors may not realize it, but distribution growth in 2024 is already in the books. DCF will grow in 2024 as a result of the completion of two natural gas processing facilities (Mentone II and Poseidon), Fractionator 12, expansion of the Acadian system from the Haynesville basin, and multiple petrochemical projects completed in 2023. It will again take time to reap the benefits of these investments.

Time is the Essential Ingredient

All of the benefits mentioned above depend on time. Dividend growth takes time, organic growth takes time, and compounding returns take time. Getting started is the only way to start the clock. It doesn't matter if you're young or old.

If you are 30, even if you make EPD a small part of your portfolio, you'll be thanking yourself when you are 60 and have grown an income stream organically. If you are 60, by the grace of God you still have another 20 or 30 years to go. But it doesn't end there, since EPD is a master limited partnership, your units can pass to your beneficiaries tax free. Time is the most valuable asset we all have, use it wisely.

Risks

The potential risks of a recession or economic slowdown and the associated demand destruction, pose risks to the general thesis and investment strategy of the partnership. Under these conditions, where demand is flat and/or downward trending, the largest risk to unit holders would be a reduced distribution growth rate.

Over 75% of EPD's business is fee-based under take-or-pay contracts that guarantee minimum levels of revenue regardless of volumes transported. History has shown that this contract structure significantly reduces EPD's financial risk during times of volatility. During the pandemic, DCF was impacted only by 3% (2020 vs. 2019). In a year when oil actually traded negative, that's an impressive feat. The distribution was still increased by 1% that year as it was during the financial crisis and the oil price collapse.

EPD Investor Deck

Under the recession scenario, unit holders should be prepared for more of the same. EPD is financially secure enough to keep the compounding effect intact.

Summary

EPD is a wide-moat business that stands tall compared to the competition thanks to 25 years spent optimizing the partnership. It is financially secure on overall debt levels, cost of debt, and cadence of maturities. After transitioning to a self-funded business model, EPD controls its own destiny. No bank is needed to continue to grow.

EPD has faced three major financial disruptions in the last 25 years that have affected both the general economy and the energy industry. EPD survived and overcame all three events. Past performance is no guarantee of success, but the use of fee-based, take-or-pay contracts significantly limits the potential downside to its financial performance.

There are a multitude of reasons to own EPD. Time only makes those reasons more pronounced. I expect more of the same over the next 25 years.