Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pivot To Brokered CDs Yielding Over 5% Now Before They Are Gone

Psycho Analyst profile picture
Psycho Analyst
6.61K Followers

Summary

  • There are three phases of fixed income opportunity, each of which requires a different strategy to maximize yield.
  • We explore which kinds of fixed income are most suitable for each phase and look at some individual factors that color what would be best for you.
  • 5-year brokered CDs may be your best bet now, especially as competing high yield bonds may be a poorer investment for reasons we will explore.

text CDS wrote on wooden cubes On top of the dollar bills. It is an abbreviation for credit default swap. a financial derivative that allows an investor to swap his credit risk.credit default swap

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

My many years of investing in fixed income have taught me that there is a cyclical pattern as to where you can find the best fixed income investments. In this article, we will explore how to invest in each of these phases

This article was written by

Psycho Analyst profile picture
Psycho Analyst
6.61K Followers
Though I have done quite a few different things over the course of a long life, I am best known as a writer of bestselling books about business and health. My success has come because I am a very curious person who doesn't just follow the herd and trust whatever the experts tell us to believe. I do my own research. I collect the facts, look at them objectively, and draw my own conclusions. Over the years, I have been amazed at how much of what everybody "knows to be true" is based on poorly designed studies, many of them impossible to replicate. I approach Investing with the same open mind, challenging the orthodoxies that attract the herd, studying how things really work, and doing my best to come up with an approach, based on facts, that works for me and would appeal to those who find thinking worthwhile.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TREASURIES OF MANY MATURITIES AND BROKERED CDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a certified investing professional or registered investment advisor. I am just an ordinary investor with a lot of curiosity who enjoys researching stocks and sharing what I find with others. Don't buy or sell any security you read about here before doing your own research and considering opposing views.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

David Jensen, CFA profile picture
David Jensen, CFA
Today, 5:59 PM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (622)
"Currently, despite everything the Federal Reserve governors have said, repeatedly in their press conferences and other speaking engagements, investors believe that the Fed will begin to raise rates within months and that they may pause letting the bonds they hold scroll off and even begin to buy longer-term bonds again. (I personally am not at all convinced this is the correct outlook, but that's what the behavior of the bond market is currently predicting.)"

?? typo here ???
Psycho Analyst profile picture
Psycho Analyst
Today, 6:07 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.16K)
@David Jensen, CFA Yes. Thanks! Correction submitted.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About US5Y

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on US5Y

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
US5Y
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.