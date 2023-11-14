Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

REITs To The Moon

Nov. 14, 2023 5:51 PM ETACRE, AGNC, BXMT, CIM, CIM.PR.B, CIM.PR.C, CIM.PR.D, DX, DX.PR.C, EARN, EFC, GPMT, MFA, MITT, NLY, ORC, PMT, RC, RITM, SLRC, TWO1 Comment
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs experienced significant gains, outperforming other sectors.
  • Investors are hesitant to own REITs during rising interest rates but don't want to miss out when rates fall. There's no time between rates falling and REITs rising.
  • Lower interest rates can lead to higher profits and dividend growth for equity REITs, making them more attractive to income-seeking investors.
  • Many preferred shares still offer extremely attractive returns through fixed-to-floating shares.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

girl having fun

filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

REITs ripped higher today. Nearly anything that can be called a REIT posted a big gain. They put other sectors to shame. There's a clear lesson here.

Investors are scared to own REITs when rates are

Get your 2 week free trial subscription today! | InsiderAdvantageGeorgia

You should try our service. Unlike most services, our service is backed by a real portfolio. Not a "model" portfolio. Not hypothetical positions. Not 7 different portfolios we made up in Google Sheets so we can brag about the good one. None of that crap. 

You get real-time alerts on every trade. See current and past positions. I'm sick of analysts who have to retroactively pick a "portfolio" or get creative about defining "returns". Beat the index or get out. 

Ask your analyst to share their portfolio value each month so you can verify their returns. When they object, try us.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
60.23K Followers

Colorado Wealth Management is a REIT specialist who began his decades-long investment career in a family-owned realtor office before launching his own company and embracing his drive for deep-dive REIT analysis. He passed all 3 CFA exams. He focuses on Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and preferred shares.

He leads the investing group: The REIT Forum. Features of the group include: Exclusive REIT focus analysis, proprietary charts and data models, real-time trade alerts posted multiple times a month, multiple subscriber-only portfolios, and access to the service's team of analysts and support staff for dialogue and questions on the REIT space. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, GPMT-A, DX-C, EFC-A, MFA-C, RITM-C, EFC-B, PMT-C, PMT-B, CIM-B, AGNCP, CIM-D, RITM, SLRC, MFA, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Ron1634
Today, 5:57 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.9K)
You have a knack for posting great front photos.
Great stuff.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACRE--
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
BXMT--
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
CIM--
Chimera Investment Corporation
CIM.PR.B--
Chimera Investment Corporation PFD SER B
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.