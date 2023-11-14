Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CEMATRIX Corporation (CTXXF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 5:03 PM ETCEMATRIX Corporation (CTXXF), CVX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.17K Followers

CEMATRIX Corporation (OTCQB:CTXXF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Grant Howard - President, The Howard Group

Jeff Kendrick - President and CEO

Randy Boomhour - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Grant Howard

Good morning or good afternoon, everyone depending on where you are, and thank you very much for attending. We're still looking at any people around here. Gentlemen, a heck of a quarter, record all the way around, the multiple outcome in the particular junior market environment.

I'm going to turn it over immediately to Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO of CEMATRIX; and Randy Boomhour, the CFO.

With that, Jeff, I'm sure you have some opening remarks, barring definitely a moment to celebrate.

Jeff Kendrick

Well, thank you, Grant. And yes, Randy and I want to welcome all of you as a good morning or good afternoon, and thank you for attending our Third Quarter Earnings Webcast Presentation.

Of course, you all know it's been a record year and to-date, a record quarter. If we sound giddy, we are. We're excited about how things are going at CEMATRIX and we want to share that with you.

So, I plan to start off the presentation and cover some topics I want to highlight for you, then I'm going to pass it over to Randy, who is our CFO. But I also wanted to mention that he's also managing our Canadian operation as well. So, he's really not only in tune with the financial side, but also the operations, particularly on the Canadian side and -- but also learning a lot about the US operation as well.

So, let's get started. Table of content, we'll just go over that quickly. We're going to go over the third quarter highlights, our record-breaking sales, of course, a strong fourth quarter expected as well, talking about

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CTXXF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTXXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.