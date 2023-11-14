Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
959 Followers

Summary

  • The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF aims to provide exposure to the Nasdaq-100 along with downside protection.
  • NUSI uses a rules-based options trading strategy to generate income and reduce downside risk.
  • NUSI has underperformed the Nasdaq 100 since its inception but has delivered lower levels of volatility.
  • NUSI has not performed well on a risk adjusted basis and suffered a particularly challenging 2022.
  • Investors should instead consider a diversified risk mitigation strategy including tail hedging, reduced equity exposure, and lower beta equity exposure.

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

ETF Overview

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) seeks to provide investors with an income solution that targets high current income with a measure of downside protection.

NUSI follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

