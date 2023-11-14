Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference - Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 6:14 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.17K Followers

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference November 14, 2023 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

John McCool – Chief Platform Officer

Martin Hull – Vice President-Product Management

Conference Call Participants

Alex Henderson – Needham & Co

Alex Henderson

Great. Thanks so much, Zach. I appreciate the connection. My name is Alex Henderson. I'm the networking and security analyst at Needham. We have two awesome guys from Arista here, John McCool, Chief Platform Officer; and Martin Hull, VP of Product Management. We're going to do a fireside chat for about 35 minutes. If you want to ask a question, there is a dialogue box, you can write type it in, and I will relay it as I see it. And you can also email me at ahenderson@needhamco.com and I'll be happy to use that as an alternative, if you prefer.

And with that, thanks, everybody, for dialing in, and welcome, guys.

John McCool

Thanks, Alex. Appreciate you having us today.

Alex Henderson

So you just had your Analyst Day, lots of fresh content to talk about. Clearly, people are very excited about the AI opportunity. They're very excited about new products, the frontend, the backend, there's so much stuff here. So maybe you could just give us a start over the last three years or so, very exceptional response. Can you talk about what's transitioned during those time frames, what's been driving the business and where we are as we were rolling into 2024?

John McCool

Yes. Maybe I got to start way back before we entered the COVID period. I think we talked a lot about how we felt coming into it some of those cloud-based networks. We're a little bit under provisioned, right, and then we saw the phenomenal growth of traffic in the cloud, the constraints around the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ANET

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANET

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.