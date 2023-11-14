Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CAE, Inc. (CAE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 6:20 PM ETCAE Inc. (CAE), CAE:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

CAE, Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Arnovitz - SVP, IR & Enterprise Risk Management

Marc Parent - President and CEO

Sonya Branco - Executive VP of Finance & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Tim James - TD Securities

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

James McGarragle - RBC Capital Markets

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Capital Markets.

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CAE Second Quarter Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Andrew Arnovitz. You may now proceed, Mr. Arnovitz.

Andrew Arnovitz

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's remarks, including management's outlook and answers to questions, contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of today, November 14, 2023, and accordingly, are subject to change. Such statements are based on assumptions that may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially, and listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A description of the risks, factors, and assumptions that may affect future results is contained in CAE's annual MD&A available on our corporate website and in our filings with the Canadian securities administrators on SEDAR Plus and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR.

On the call with me this afternoon are Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sonya Branco, our Chief Financial Officer. After remarks from Marc and Sonya, we'll open the call to questions from financial analysts. And at the end of that segment, we'll open the line to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CAE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.