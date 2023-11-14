Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 6:28 PM ETSafe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ted Ayvas - Investor Relations

Paul Galvin - Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer

Tricia Kaelin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Safe & Green Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions after the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ted Ayvas, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Ted Ayvas

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Safe & Green's third quarter 2023 conference call and business update. On the call with us today is Paul Galvin, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Green Holdings, Inc. and Tricia Kaelin, Chief Financial Officer of Safe & Green Holdings, Inc.

Earlier today, the company announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The press release is posted on the company's website www.safeandgreenholdings.com. In addition, the company has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which will be accessible on the company's website as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

If you have any questions after the call, I would like to arrange a one-on-one discussion with Mr. Galvin following the call. Please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.

Before I turn the call over to Paul, please remember that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects made on today's call constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Safe & Green cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SGBX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SGBX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.