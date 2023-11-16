Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 141: $14,100 Allocated, $1,241.89 In Projected Dividends

Nov. 16, 2023 9:00 AM ETJEPQ, VZ2 Comments
Summary

  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished the week down -0.97% on invested capital with a balance of $13,963.69.
  • The portfolio generated $20.73 of income in week 141, bringing the total dividend income for 2023 up to $833.54.
  • The top 10 positions in the portfolio have generated $460.94 in dividends, with a total investment value of $4,925.64.

Last week was something else as the markets went parabolic after the Fed meeting, and rates on the 10-year declined. This week, Chair Powell spoke on a monetary policy discussion panel at the 24th Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference in

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, JEPQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Comments (2)

Phenom1
Today, 9:37 AM
Sorry, newbie here. Why do you use the word "Harvesting" in your portfolio title instead of the commonly accepted "Dividend Growth"? In your mind, what is the difference?
Just One Lab Nerd
Today, 9:29 AM
No new purchases for this week in my version of your process here Steven, but I did get dividends from KMI, STAG and TRGP this morning. I was supposed to get a dividend from PDI last week, but never got it. Interesting - might have to drop a note to Etrade in inquiry about that.

Have a good weekend all.
