Ryanair: Upside On The Horizon

Nov. 14, 2023 7:33 PM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)RYAOF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.56K Followers

Summary

  • Ryanair will distribute its first ordinary dividend in its history, and we see significant scope for shareholder returns.
  • Q3 higher yield, conservative guidance, and clear upside on costs vs. competitors.
  • Ryanair valuation is extremely attractive and implies a material deterioration in the operating environment. Strong near-term demand supports our investment thesis.

Ryanair Boeing 737 passenger jet taking off from Eindhoven Airport. The Netherlands - June 22, 2018

VanderWolf-Images

Last week, Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) released its H1 results, providing a solid set of numbers. Consequently, the company shares positively reacted to the consensus upgrades thanks to Q3 fare expectations and a new dividend policy. Ryanair has always been '

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.56K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYAAY, RYAOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

