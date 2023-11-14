Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 6:57 PM ETVenus Concept Inc. (VERO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rajiv De Silva - Chief Executive Officer

Hemanth Varghese - President & Chief Operating Officer

Domenic Della Penna - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Sam Eiber - BTIG

Operator

Please standby. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Venus Concept Inc. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. Please note that, this conference call is being recorded and the recording will be available on the company's website for replay.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of our most recent 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such factors may be updated from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This call will also include references to certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP.

We generally refer to these as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in our earnings press release issued today on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rajiv De

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VERO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VERO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.