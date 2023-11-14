Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 7:30 PM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Blum - IR

Josh Disbrow - CEO

Mark Oki - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Naz Rahman - Maxim Group

Robert Blum

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Aytu BioPharma's Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for the period ended September 30, 2023. Joining us on today's call is Aytu’s CEO, Josh Disbrow, and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Mark Oki. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for question-and-answer session.

I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available by using the telephone numbers and conference ID provided in the earnings press release issued earlier today.

Finally, I'd also like to call your attention to the customary safe Harvard disclosure regarding forward-looking information. The conference call today will contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the goals, strategies, beliefs, expectations, and future potential operating results of Aytu BioPharma.

Although management believes these statements are reasonable based on estimates, assumptions, and projections as of today, these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Time sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any telephonic or webcast replay.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of risks, uncertainties, and other factors including but not limited to, the factors set forth in the company's filings with the SEC. Aytu undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

With that said, I'd like to turn the event over to Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma. Josh, please proceed.

Josh Disbrow

Thank you, Roger, and thanks, everyone for joining us. I'm once again excited to be speaking with you today following

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AYTU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AYTU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.