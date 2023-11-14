Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 7:39 PM ETDuos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Ferry - Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Murphy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Owen Rickert - Northland Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Duos Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are Duos' CEO, Chuck Ferry; and CFO, Andrew Murphy. Following their remarks, we will open the line for your questions. Then, before we conclude today's call, I'll provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Duos' CEO, Chuck Ferry. Sir, please proceed.

Chuck Ferry

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the third quarter as well as other operational highlights. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. I encourage all listeners to view that release as well as our 10-Q filing with the SEC to better understand some of the details we'll be discussing during our call.

Today, I'm going to discuss my assessment that the company has in the best position it has ever been to achieve our strategy and long-term value despite some short-term financial headwinds, which Andrew will walk us through in a moment. I want to remind everyone that we believe Duos is currently the North American rail industry leader in machine vision and artificial intelligence wayside detection technology. Three of the six Class 1 railroads, plus Fair Max and Amtrak use our railcar inspection solution with strong results. During the third quarter we scan 2.3 million rail cars. And subsequent to the end of the quarter, I'm happy to report our detections are now deployed with all of our railroad

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DUOT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DUOT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.