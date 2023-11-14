Dividend Income Update October 2023
It’s dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month, as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolio.
Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last couple of months with triple-digit gains and losses coming in seemingly every single day, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends.
As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable (even with those occasional cuts we all experience).
Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, payout ratios and simply cash on hand).
With that being said, let’s take a look at my October 2023 dividend totals.
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|10/02/2023
|KO
|The Coca-Cola Company
|$59.44
|10/01/2023
|UGI
|UGI Corp.
|$31.88
|10/03/2023
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|$76.14
|10/06/2023
|CB
|Chubb Ltd.
|$7.74
|10/10/2023
|MO
|Altria Group Inc.
|$377.07
|10/12/2023
|PM
|Philip Morris Intl.
|$202.25
|10/12/2023
|ITW
|Illinois Tool Works
|$81.78
|10/12/2023
|GSK
|GSK Plc
|$43.63
|10/13/2023
|MDLZ
|Mondelez Intl.
|$13.67
|10/13/2023
|LEG
|Leggett & Platt Inc.
|$33.72
|10/15/2023
|CAH
|Cardinal Health Inc.
|$31.94
|10/17/2023
|DEO
|Diageo Plc.
|$103.95
|10/20/2023
|JCI
|Johnson Controls
|$44.03
|Total:
|$1,107.24
Another four-digit month came in this year. As you can imagine, I am quite happy seeing that. October 2023 has given me a year-over-year gain of 12.3% as well. The power of fresh buys, reinvesting and dividend raises at work.
Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your October dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above.
