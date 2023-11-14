JHVEPhoto

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) demonstrated a mixed financial performance in Q3 2023, characterized by increased total revenues, with product sales growing notably. This growth was primarily driven by a significant rise in volume, offset partially by a decrease in net selling price and changes in sales deductions. Key products like BLINCYTO®, EVENITY®, Repatha®, and Nplate® were major contributors to this upturn, with substantial growth in both U.S. and international markets, especially in the Asia Pacific region. However, the company's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) declined due to an impairment charge for discontinuing a major development project. This article delves into the company's financial health and a technical analysis of its stock price to discern potential future directions and investment opportunities.

A Deep Dive into Revenue, Sales, and Market Trends

Amgen reported a robust financial performance in Q3 2023, reflecting growth and challenges in various sectors of its business. The company's total revenues saw a 4% increase to $6.903 billion compared to Q3 2022, with product sales growing by 5%. This growth was primarily driven by an 11% increase in volume, despite being partially offset by a 3% decrease in net selling price and unfavorable changes in estimated sales deductions. The following chart displays Amgen's quarterly revenue and net income, which has steadily increased since the company's inception. It showcases robust profitability, highlighted by a net income of $1.73 billion in Q3 2023.

Moreover, significant volume growth was reported for products like BLINCYTO®, EVENITY®, Repatha®, and Nplate®, contributing to the company's strong performance. Geographically, U.S. and ex-U.S. markets grew, with a 27% volume growth in the Asia Pacific region. However, the company's GAAP EPS declined 19%, from $3.98 to $3.22. This decrease was attributed to a substantial $650 million impairment charge related to the discontinuation of AMG 340 development.

Amgen's operating analysis on a GAAP basis reveals a complex financial landscape. The company experienced a significant increase in total operating expenses, up 22%, as shown in the chart below. Cost of Sales margin saw a 2.1 percentage point uptick, primarily influenced by increased profit share, higher amortization from acquisition-related assets, and shifts in product mix. However, research and Development (R&D) expenses took a different trajectory, decreasing by 3% to $1.079 billion. This reduction was attributed to lower spending in research and early pipeline activities, which was somewhat balanced by increased investment in later-stage clinical programs and marketed products.

A noteworthy increase of 5% in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses was driven mainly by elevated general and administrative costs, including those related to acquisitions. Other operating expenses included a notable net impairment charge for AMG 340. These factors collectively impacted the Operating Margin, which decreased significantly by 11.7 percentage points to 30.9%.

Furthermore, the company's Tax Rate increased by 0.7 percentage points, a change primarily attributed to the 2022 Puerto Rico tax law adjustment that shifted from an excise tax to an income tax starting in 2023. This increase was partially offset by net favorable items and an earnings mix that included the tax benefit from the net impairment charge for AMG 340. Moreover, the company's free cash flow for the quarter was $2.5 billion, a decrease from $2.8 billion in Q3 2022.

According to the product sales performance, Repatha® experienced a substantial 31% increase in sales, driven mainly by volume growth. EVENITY® also saw a significant 53% increase in sales. On the other hand, Aimovig® experienced a 12% decrease in sales, primarily due to lower net selling prices. In the inflammation sector, TEZSPIRE® and TAVNEOS® showed promising growth, while Otezla® faced a 10% decrease in sales, affected by competitive pressures.

Enbrel®'s sales decreased by 6%, impacted by unfavorable changes in estimated sales deductions. BLINCYTO® and Nplate® experienced significant sales growth, while LUMAKRAS®/LUMYKRAS™ saw a decrease. Established products like EPOGEN®, Aranesp®, Parsabiv®, and Neulasta® faced a 30% decrease in sales, continuing the trend of declining demand for these older products.

Overall, Amgen's financial performance in Q3 2023 presents a mixed but promising picture. While challenges such as a decrease in GAAP EPS, rising operating expenses, and competitive pressures in specific product segments are evident, the company's robust revenue growth, significant volume increases in key products, and strong geographic expansion, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, underline its resilience and strategic success.

The balance of growing product sales, alongside strategic management of R&D and SG&A expenses, positions Amgen as a buy for investors seeking a blend of stability and growth potential in the biopharmaceutical sector. These factors, combined with the company's consistent profitability and ability to navigate a complex global market, underscore its potential for sustained growth and value creation in the long term.

The Dynamics of Consistent Technical Price Growth

The technical analysis of Amgen presents a robustly bullish trend, as seen by the monthly chart below. Notably, since reaching its low point in 2011 at $34.80, the stock price has shown a consistent upward trajectory and maintained stability. Furthermore, the price trend between 2000 and 2011 displayed a bullish configuration.

The steady and significant increase in Amgen's stock price from 2011 to 2023 is attributed to multiple factors. Firstly, Amgen benefited from its robust pipeline of innovative drugs and successful drug launches, particularly in oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders sectors. The company's strategic acquisitions and partnerships played a significant role, allowing it to expand its product portfolio and enter new markets.

Furthermore, Amgen demonstrated a strong commitment to research and development, leading to breakthroughs and patent acquisitions that bolstered its market position. The company's financial health was also a key factor, characterized by solid revenue growth, effective cost management, and shareholder-friendly policies of dividends and stock buybacks. Finally, the biotech sector experienced a surge in investor interest due to advancements in biotechnology and a growing focus on healthcare, which further fueled Amgen's stock performance.

Amgen Monthly Chart

The steady increase in the stock's value has been underpinned by a significant red trend line originating from the 2011 low point. Every market pullback has provided a robust foundation for long-term investors to build upon their positions. This trend line gains credibility from the bullish patterns observed between 2005 and 2011, particularly an inverted head and shoulders pattern with the head at $28.59 and shoulders at $46.38 and $36.74.

The recent stock price surge supports the key reversal candle at $210.01 in June 2023, fuelling the upward price momentum. Additionally, it's noteworthy that the RSI consistently maintains a level above the midpoint of 50, especially as each price correction toward the long-term trendline coincides with the RSI reaching 50 before a subsequent rally. This pattern underscores a prevailing upward market trend, suggesting a significant correction is unlikely unless the price breaks below this red trend line.

Discerning the price pattern is also challenging due to the stable progression of price increases. The weekly chart below illustrates this trend, showing that the recent low of $210.01 is characterized by a rounding bottom, emphasizing the upward momentum. Furthermore, the bullish hammer candlestick observed in the first week of November 2023 further underscores this sentiment.

Amgen Weekly Chart

From the above discussion, it can be inferred that the price is on a steady upward trajectory, aligning with the long-term bullish trend. As long as the stock remains above the $200 mark at month's end, maintaining the integrity of the long-term trendline, investors might consider purchasing Amgen shares to capitalize on potential future gains. Should there be a price correction, it could present an opportunity for investors to increase long positions, expecting further price increases.

Market Risk

Amgen's performance has been impacted by lower net selling prices and competitive pressures, as seen in the decline in sales of products like Aimovig® and Otezla®. The biopharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, and price wars and entry of new competitors and generic alternatives can significantly affect Amgen's revenue and market share. Moreover, the changes in healthcare laws, regulations, and policies, particularly in key markets like the U.S., can influence Amgen's business operations. The shift from excise tax to income tax in Puerto Rico exemplifies how regulatory changes can impact the financials. Further regulatory changes, especially drug pricing and healthcare reforms, could pose risks.

While Amgen has a diverse portfolio, its heavy reliance on the performance of key products like Repatha®, EVENITY®, and BLINCYTO® can be risky. Any setbacks in these products – whether due to safety concerns, reduced efficacy, or stronger competition – could significantly impact the company's revenue. Amgen's growth in international markets, especially in the Asia Pacific region, exposes it to risks associated with geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and currency fluctuations. These factors can unpredictably affect sales and operations in these regions.

The increase in total operating expenses and the significant decrease in GAAP operating margin indicate challenges in maintaining operational and financial efficiency. Continued cost increases, whether through R&D, SG&A, or other expenses, can pressure margins and profitability. From a technical perspective, the stock price remains stable above $200. A monthly close below this level might initiate a deeper correction in the market.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, Amgen's financial performance in Q3 2023 presents a complex yet optimistic scenario. The company's revenue growth, driven by increased product sales and significant market expansion, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, underscores its robustness in the biopharmaceutical sector. However, notable concerns include a decrease in GAAP EPS, rising operating expenses, and competitive pressures in specific product segments.

From a technical analysis perspective, Amgen's stock has displayed a consistent bullish trend, supported by strong fundamentals, strategic acquisitions, and a commitment to R&D. The stock's resilience in the face of market fluctuations and its ability to maintain an upward trajectory suggest a positive outlook for long-term investors. The technical indicators, particularly the consistent RSI levels and the patterns observed in the stock charts, reinforce the likelihood of continued growth, barring significant market disruptions. Investors have the opportunity to purchase Amgen stock at its present value, anticipating continued growth, provided that its price stays over $200.