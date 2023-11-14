Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (PYNKF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCPK:PYNKF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jodi Regts - IR

Adrian Mendes - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Sarugaser - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Perimeter Medical Q3 2023, Conference Call. At this time all wines are in listen only mode. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jodi Regts. Please go ahead.

Jodi Regts

Thank you. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on this call and webcast to provide the third quarter 2023, results for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI. Joining me on today's call is Adrian Mendes, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of Perimeter's progress across the business along with Sarah Bryan, Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Berkeley Perimeters Chief Innovation Officer who are available to answer questions when we open up the call for Q&A, after our prepared remarks.

Please be advised that during this call, we will make a number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, commercial activities and timing, competitive conditions research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures research and clinical testing outcomes. The potential benefits of our products, including Perimeter S-Series OCT, Perimeter B-Series OCT and Perimeter ImgAssist, the efficacy of our clinical trial designs, the timing and anticipated enrollment in our clinical trials and the timing of potential publication or presentation of future clinical data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our SEDAR filings. Our results may differ materially from those projected on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PYNKF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYNKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.