Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intrusion, Inc. (INTZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 9:08 PM ETIntrusion Inc. (INTZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh Carroll - IR

Kimberly Pinson - CFO

Anthony Scott - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright & Co

Mike Rubinfeld - Mid-Atlantic Builders

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital Markets

James Green - Analyst

Operator

Welcome to Intrusion's Inc Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Confrence Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this confrence is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference will be available to the company's website within a few hours after this call. I would now like to turn the call over to Josh Carroll with Investor Relations.

Josh Carroll

Thanks you and welcome. Joining me today are Anthony Scott, Chief Executive Officer; Kimberly Pinson, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before I turn the call over to Tony, I'd like to remind everyone that the statements made during this conference call relating to the company's expected future performance, future business prospects and future events or plans may include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please refer to our SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the projections described in today's conference call.

Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based upon information that we believe as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements and the results of the new information or future events. In addition to US. GAAP reporting, we report certain financial measures that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. During the call, we may use non-GAAP measures if we believe it is useful to investors or if we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INTZ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.