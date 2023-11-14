Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rockwell Automation: Turbulence Not Yet Priced In

Nov. 14, 2023
Summary

  • Rockwell Automation is well-positioned to benefit from long-term trends in factory automation, digitalization, and electrification.
  • Near-term risks from slowing industrial growth, China's weakness, and supply chain issues will likely weigh on financial results.
  • The current valuation doesn't quite reflect the upcoming slowdown, and investors should wait for a better entry point before buying into the growth story.

Investment Thesis

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is a leading provider of industrial automation equipment, software, and services. The company is well-positioned to benefit from long-term secular trends like factory automation, digitalization, and electrification. Rockwell's large installed base, broad portfolio, and high switching costs provide competitive advantages.

Investment horizon: 3-5 years minimum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

