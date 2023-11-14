Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taylor Morrison: Earnings Deterioration Is Expected

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
277 Followers

Summary

  • Taylor Morrison operates as a homebuilder in several states in the US, primarily building single-home suburban buildings.
  • TMHC's earnings have performed exceptionally well from 2020 to 2022, but earnings have begun falling to a historical level in 2023 so far with a significant Q3 earnings fall.
  • The earnings fall seems to be priced into the stock price, as my DCF model estimates a slightly undervalued stock even with further earnings decreases.

Suburban Houston Development

Art Wager

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) operates as a homebuilder in several states over the United States. The company has achieved extraordinarily good financials during the pandemic, but earnings have begun falling off in recent quarters with a very significant

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
277 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TMHC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMHC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMHC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.