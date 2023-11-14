Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inpixon (INPX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 9:51 PM ETInpixon (INPX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexandra Schilt – Vice President-Crescendo Communications, LLC

Nadir Ali – Chief Executive Officer

Jay Giraud – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder-Damon Motors

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Inpixon’s Business Update Presentation. Participants are advised that this presentation is being broadcast live over the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast will be available on the company’s Investor Relations page of its website after the end of this call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alexandra Schilt, Vice President of Crescendo Communications, LLC, Inpixon’s investor relations firm. Please go ahead.

Alexandra Schilt

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Inpixon’s third quarter business update presentation, where management intends to discuss business developments during the quarter, as well as provide an update on the recently announced planned spin-off of Inpixon’s UK SAVES business, operated through Inpixon Limited and the proposed business combination of its newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary Grafiti Holding and Damon Motors.

With us today are Nadir Ali, Inpixon’s Chief Executive Officer; and Jay Giraud, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Damon Motors.

Today, Inpixon released financial results for its 2023 third quarter ended September 30, 2023. If you have not received Inpixon’s earnings release, please visit Inpixon’s Investor Relations page at ir.inpixon.com.

During the course of this conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements regarding expectations for future performance and business prospects. Forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties and the stated expectations could differ materially from actual results or performance. The company advises you to read and contemplate the information and disclaimer comments within our news release and presented on the slides, which include details about forward-looking statements, risk factors, and where to find more

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INPX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INPX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.