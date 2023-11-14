Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 10:04 PM ETIntellinetics, Inc. (INLX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE:INLX) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Baumann - FNK IR

Jim DeSocio - President and CEO

Joe Spain - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intellinetics' Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Our host for today's call is Tom Baumann with FNK IR. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Mr. Baumann, the floor is yours.

Tom Baumann

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I am pleased to welcome you to Intellinetics' 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments made by management may include forward-looking statements regarding Intellinetics Inc. that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause such statements to differ materially from actual future events or results.

Intellinetics Inc. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements. For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please refer to the press release issued today as well as risks and uncertainties included in the section under the caption Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Intellinetics quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed earlier today.

Also, please note that on the call today, management will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, recurring revenue and total contract value. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INLX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INLX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.