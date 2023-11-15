PM Images

On a day when the CPI print of 3.2% sparked a massive rally across the markets, with the Dow up over 500 points and the Nasdaq increasing by over 300 points before noon, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was still left on the sidelines. Altria Group has been a battleground that the bulls are losing as this Dividend King is down more than -10% YTD and -31.76% over the past 5-years. As the risk-free rate of return exceeds 5%, earnings expanding from big tech, and better CPI numbers, legacy companies such as Altria Group aren't as desirable even if they are cash-generating machines. At today's metrics, Altria Group has a larger dividend yield at 9.72% ($3.92 / $40.34) than its forward P/E of 8.14. This should be a massive buy signal as you can add shares of Altria Group at a cheaper multiple on earnings than the yield the shares generate from the income they're paying. Still, nothing is getting the investment community interested. Altria Group may not have the appeal it once did, and while Q3 earnings weren't everything that shareholders hoped for, $40 could be the bottom, and compounding the dividend may be enough to make shareholders profitable.

If shares of Altria Group stay in the low $40s, shareholders with higher averages can still be profitable if time is on their side

Since June of 2022, shares of Altria Group have traded between $40 - $50. In July of 2022, shares touched $41, and in September of 2022, shares went below $41. Leading up to Q3 2023 earnings, shares flirted with $41, and after Q3 earnings, shares broke through the $40 level and reached $39.07. Over the past several weeks, shares of Altria Group have climbed out of the $30s, got back to $41, dipped back into the $30s, and are now hovering around the $40 level. While Altria Group isn't taking part of the massive rally, its shares look like they are establishing a bottom. What happens from here is anyone's guess, and for those shareholders such as myself who have a price per share in the mid-$40 range, time is probably our most valuable asset.

My current price per share on Altria Group is $46.07 prior to factoring in the dividends generated. I have collected and reinvested enough dividends to add an additional 10.51% to my initial share base. When I look at my total shares compared to my invested capital, my price per share declines to $41.69 as I am currently down -3.43% on my initial investment. My quarterly dividends have continued to grow along with my projected forward dividend income. If Altria Group stays at these levels, I will be in the black on invested capital after another 2 dividends.

Altria Group has provided investors with 58 dividend increases over the past 54 years as a continuous stream of growing dividend income has been delivered to shareholders. Hypothetically, I am going to create a scenario that may seem exaggerated, but I am doing so to prove a point about dividend investing when the yield is as high as Altria's. The speculations I am going to make are that Altria Group's share price has established a floor at $39, shares don't exceed $41 for the next 5-years, and the dividend grows by 4% on an annual basis. Altria recently increased its quarterly dividend by 4.3% to mark its 54th annual dividend increase. At the investor day conference, Altria announced that they were moving away from a specific payout ratio and would increase their dividend at a mid-single-digit annual dividend growth as part of their 2028 Enterprise Plan. I am going with 4% to stay on the low side of what I consider mid-single digits.

In this scenario, the investor purchased 100 shares of Altria Group for $47 per share. The invested capital is $4,700, and their current investment is worth $4,030, which is currently a loss of -14.25%. I will assume that no dividends have been paid, and there are another 3 dividends at the current quarterly rate of $0.98 per Altria's Dividend history. On dividend growth, I will assume that Altria delivers an annual dividend growth rate of 4%. I will also speculate that the share price stays stagnant at $41 for the next 5-years to portray a situation where there is little to no share growth for the remainder of Altria Group's enterprise plan.

Based on these assumptions, the investor would have 100 shares going into the Q1 2024 dividend and end 2028 with 167.58 shares. Over this period, the quarterly dividend issued would increase by $0.21 or 21.67%. The annual dividend would increase from $3.92 to $4.77, placing the new forward annual dividend income in Q1 029 at $799.23. Through the assumptions made in this scenario, the share price never gets close to the initial buy price, but through reinvesting the dividends, the investor can increase their share count by 67.58% and their forward annual dividend income by 103.89% as they would have added $407.23 in annual dividend income. Altria's share price would be -$6 (-12.77%) lower than the $47 share price the initial block of shares was purchased, but the ending investment would have gained 46.19% or $2,170.76.

This is just one of many possibilities that could occur over the next 5 years. Even if current shareholders have a current price per share that is in the mid-high $40s, based on Altria's dividend growth projections and speculation of shares staying at $41, shareholders would be made whole on their investment, generate a profit, and increase the amount of forward dividend income their block of shares is generating. As the dividend yield approaches 10%, shares of Altria Group would need to remain stagnant, and investors who have time on their side could compound their way into profitability and larger amounts of dividend income. While anything can occur, this is a scenario that could play out, and with enough time and a large enough dividend being reinvested, investors could still make lemonade out of lemons with Altria.

While Altria missed analyst expectations, Q3 wasn't the horror show that the market took it as

Shares of Altria Group traded downward after earnings. Altria Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28, which was a -$0.02 miss, and $5.28 billion in revenue, down -2.4% YoY and a miss of -$150 million. The market also wasn't thrilled that Altria adjusted its full-year guidance downward from their previous targets of $4.89 - $5.03 in full-year adjusted diluted EPS to a range of $4.91 to $4.98. This is getting crazy as Altria Group isn't an unprofitable tech company trading on future potential. This is a company that generated $5.28 billion in revenue, had a gross profit margin of 69.81%, and on a net income level generated $2.17 billion in profits. The traditional tobacco business line remains resilient and is providing the fuel to return capital to shareholders and position Altria Group toward a smokeless future. The bottom line comes down to profitability in any business, and while Altria Group may have missed expectations, they continue to return large amounts of capital to shareholders and have increased their adjusted diluted EPS YoY by 3.3%.

When investing in Altria Group you're buying shares of a company that is allocating a large portion of the profits back to shareholders. In Q3, Altria repurchased 5.9 million shares, bringing the total amount of shares repurchased to 16.3 million in 2023. Altria funded the dividend with $1.6 billion in Q3, and in 2023 paid $5 billion in dividends while giving shareholders a 4.3% quarterly dividend increase. On June 1st, Altria Group completed its acquisition of NJOY Holdings, Inc, and Altria is looking to execute its expansion. Altria will strengthen NJOY's global supply chain as volumes are anticipated to increase through Altria's distribution channels. Altria expects the NJOY Ace expansion to reach 70,000 stores by the end of 2023, representing 70% of e-vapor volume and 55% of cigarette volume sold in the U.S. multi-outlet and convenience channel. In Q3, NJOY Ace shipped 7.5 million pods, and according to Altria, adult vaper usage continues to incline. I am focusing on the correlation between vapers who do not smoke cigarettes and the ones who smoke both. The chart below could indicate that the adoption rate for e-vape from traditional smokers is occurring, and this would help move Altria's business into a smokeless future.

When I look at Altria Group compared to Philip Morris (PM), there is such a disparity between the company's valuations it's crazy. Altria Group's market cap is roughly half of Philip Morris, yet they are generating 96.49% of the cash from operations that Philip Morris produces and generate an additional $840 million in free cash flow [FCF]. Not only is Altria Group's dividend yield larger than its forward P/E, it's larger than the multiple Mr. Market has placed on its FCF as Altria Group is trading at 8.4x its FCF. There is little reason for Philip Morris and Altria Group to trade at this larger of a difference on the multiples for their FCF. These are companies in the same industry, and Altria Group is trading at a steep discount. The analysts are forecasting more growth for Philip Morris as they are projected to grow their EPS by 16.99% over the next 2 years, while Altria Group has roughly 7.27% of EPS growth on the horizon. I think Mr. Market is severely undervaluing shares of Altria Group, considering the multiples placed on a similar tobacco company.

There are risks to investing in Altria Group, and this is part of the negative stigma placed on the company

As society becomes more health conscious, Altria Group runs the risk of a reduced target market. Altria also faces significant risks from federal, state, and local government actions, including FDA regulatory actions, which they have no control over. Also, on a state and federal level, Altria Group has no control over increased taxes on their products, and this could put a strain on consumers being able to afford their nicotine habits on a continuous basis. While these are ongoing concerns that have been here for decades, they are still impactful and cast a negative stigma on the tobacco industry as a whole. Regardless of its current profitability, further regulation and unforeseen policy changes can drastically impact its future revenue streams, causing its business to be unpredictable compared to other industries.

Conclusion

There is an increasing segment of investors who are in the red with Altria Group. While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq roar higher, shares of Altria Group continue to generate negative returns. I think the market has undervalued Altria Group as its dividend yield is now larger than its forward P/E and its market cap to FCF multiple. In addition to the high single-digit forward P/E and price to FCF, when I compare Altria Group to Philip Morris, it looks extremely undervalued. The headlines of the top and bottom line miss in Q3 and narrowed full-year EPS guidance have taken a toll on shares, and I think the move to the downside is overdone. Shares look like they have found a floor, and if they have, shareholders with a long-term time horizon could be rewarded by reinvesting the dividends. This could be one of the best times to either add Altria Group to an income-producing portfolio or dollar cost average into a current position as management has provided a commitment to annual mid-single digit growth on the dividend through 2028. When the Fed eventually pivots, I think that equities with large yields and dividend growth will come back into favor, and Altria Group could be at the top of the list.