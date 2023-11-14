Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Presents at 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 14, 2023 11:06 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference November 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Vena - Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Hamann - Chief Financial Officer

Eric Gehringer - Executive Vice President of Operations

Conference Call Participants

Justin Long - Stephens

Justin Long

This is Justin Long from Stephens. I want to start by welcoming everyone to the 2023 Nashville conference. We're really excited for the lineup of companies we have attending over the next few days. Thanks for being here and supporting this event. Just as a quick reminder, the presentations will be a fireside chat format.

I'll be moderating the questions, but I will open it up for questions in the room. So if you have any questions, feel free to raise your hand. For the webcast, I'll try to repeat those questions so people online can hear as well. But I couldn't think of a better way to kick things off than with Union Pacific. We're honored to have you attending this event again this year.

Representing the Company sitting at my right here is Jim Vena, CEO; Jennifer Hamann, CFO; Eric Gehringer, EVP of Operations; and Brad Stock with Investor Relations. So with that, thanks again for being here, Jim. I'm going to pass the mic to you and let you start with some opening comments before we get into questions.

Jim Vena

Great. So this is on?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Justin Long

That should be on. You might have to hold it a little closer, but it's on.

Jim Vena

So I could just whisper because it's so close. Well, good morning, everyone. Jennifer always reminds me I have to read this. So let me read this before we get into it. We remind everyone that we will be making some forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UNP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.