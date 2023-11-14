Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AlTi Global, Inc. (ALTI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 11:15 PM ETAlTi Global, Inc. (ALTI), ALTIW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lily Arteaga - Head, IR

Michael Tiedemann - CEO & Director

Stephen Yarad - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Wilma Burdis - Raymond James & Associates

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Rocco, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ALTi Tiedemann Global Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I'd like to advise all parties that this conference call is being recorded, and a replay of the webcast is available on ALTi Tiedemann Global's Investor Relations website.

I will now turn the call over to Lily Arteaga, Head of Investor Relations for ALTi Tiedemann Global. Please go ahead.

Lily Arteaga

Good afternoon to everyone on the call today. Joining me this afternoon are Michael Tiedemann, our CEO; and Steve Yarad, our CFO. We invite you to visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.alti-global.com for our earnings materials, including our updated investor presentation.

I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, future, intend, may, plan and will or similar words. Because these forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

ALTi assumes no obligation or responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

During this call, some comments may include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Full GAAP reconciliations can be found in our earnings presentation and related SEC

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ALTI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.